Final Year Student expelled from Redeemer’s University just before Graduation for Posting “certain messages on social media platforms”

The story of Debo Adedayo, aka Mr. Macaroni, has been trending on social media after the actor and TV host who was also recently a final year student at Redeemer’s University revealed that he had been expelled from the university because of some posts he put up on social media.

He shared the expulsion letter from the school which read that they were expelling him because he “recently posted certain messages on some social media platforms which are offensive and portrayed the Redeemer’s University and some of its officials in bad light”.

See the expulsion letter below.

Explaining what led to the expulsion, Mr. Macaroni wrote on his Instagram page:

PLEASE READ:

Most of you would observe that I have been silent about Redeemer’s University lately. For those of you who know about my University life, most of you called me and sent me series of text messages 2 weeks ago asking why I didn’t go for my convocation.. this and that… as it was quite clear that I should have graduated in flying colors. Well, the management of Redeemer’s University denied me of my joy that day. I had waited so long for that day, and while waiting, I served Redeemer’s University with all my life. First as Social Director in my 300Level and then as President of both the student association and the graduating class. I ask anyone reading this to call anyone he or she knows in Redeemer’s University including the management that dislikes me so much and ask who Debo Adedayo (Mr Macaroni) is. If they will speak the truth with the fear of God, they will tell you that I served the University with all my life and heart. I can’t plunge into the achievements of my administration in Redeemer’s University because you will get tired. I used everything that God blessed me with to promote Redeemer’s University. I left Redeemer’s University a debtor. All my life savings was used in paying school fees for other students and making sure students were at least comfortable in the most possible way. Please just ask around. For me, leadership was and still is service, selflessness and sacrifice through discipline, integrity and accountability to those we as leaders claim to be of service to and by God’s grace in whose name I swear, this was what I stood for. I wrote my final exams, defended my project and was awaiting convocation when I was summoned by the management of the University saying I posted certain things that put the University in bad light. Excuse me? In all my posts, I never mentioned the name of the University nor the name of any of her official. Yet on the 12th of this month, I received a letter of Expulsion for this supposed reason. I have been patient enough with the management of the University. That I wasn’t given the joy to graduate on that day I waited patiently for broke my heart. Yet, I was willing to let that go out of love for my University. Now look what I have been greeted with. I am trying to understand the reasons behind this action by the mgt of the University. Could it be because for the first time in history, my administration refused to give the Vice-Chancellor and Director of Student affairs awards on our students appreciation day as we reached the conclusion that they didn’t deserve it? Or could it be because my administration fought passionately for students rights; food, water, light scarcity? Could it be because I stood for the rights of students when they were falsely accused of defrauding the University….. the list is endless as I am still trying to help the University find a reason for her action. I can go on and on, but I would simply rest my case for now as my parents have decided to take legal action against the management of the University. I am bringing this to your attention because of the concern you have all shown and also so that everyone I have advertised Redeemer’s University to can see how exactly I am being paid back for my dedication. You haven’t heard the last of this. Thank you. P.S: all comments or opinions shared on my page in no way represent my position about the University or anyone in it. Please be advised.

See the original post he shared on social media leading to his expulsion below.

He captioned “This is the reason why I have been expelled from Redeemer’s University after years of passionate service and sacrifice to the University. I didn’t lead a riot as president of the Students Association, I didn’t steal, I didn’t fight, I didn’t break any rules and regulation. I posted this after a meeting with Prof Wande Abimbola. The school mgt invited me for an ‘interaction’ and right there, I was told that the school mgt feels that this post is about them. I repeated times without number that the post is simply an expression on issues of life and has nothing to do with Reedemer’s University. They however wanted me to admit by all means necessary that I was referring to the mgt of Redeemer’s University which I refused to. I was asked to Go and weeks later I was denied the joy of attending my own Convocation. Now, I am greeted with a letter of expulsion for this post that I insist wasn’t for Reedemer’s University or anyone in it.”

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/mrmacaroni1