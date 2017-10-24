J Alexander of America’s Next Top Model Set to Share his Experience on How to Build a Successful Modelling Career at GTBank Fashion Weekend | Nov. 11th & 12th

J Alexander is a reality TV personality and runway coach, best known for his work on the popular TV show, America’s Next Top Model. Born Alexander Jenkins; J, as he is popular known, became a runway model as a teenager before turning to casting and coaching in 1991.

Date: Saturday, November 11th and Sunday, November 12th, 2017.

Time: 10 am- 10 pm (Daily)

Venue: Plot 1, Water Corporation Drive, Oniru Estate, Victoria Island, Lagos.

J’s nearly 30 years casting and coaching career has seen him groom some of the biggest names in the industry, among them supermodels Nadja Auermann, Claudia Mason and Julia Stegner. In 2003, J joined the popular TV show America’s Next Top Model first as a runway coach and later as a judge. He is one of the longest serving casts in the television program.

J has also appeared on the international versions of Top Model, such as Britain’s Next Top Model, Canada’s Next Top Model, Holland’s Next Top Model, Korea’s Next Top Model, Estonia’s Next Top Model and Scandinavia’s Next Top Model.

J Alexander will be at the GTBank Fashion Weekend where he will share his wealth of experience on how to build a successful modelling career and create Africa’s next Supermodel.

