Eva Marcille & Michael Sterling’s Wedding Photos are here & they are Gorgeous!

Five days after actress and model Eva Marcille got married to Michael Sterling, we finally get a peek into their beautiful ceremony.

Eva, who tied the knot with Michael on October 7, has finally shared photos of the glam ceremony on her Instagram, and they really are worth the wait.

The former “America’s Next Top Model” winner’s wedding took place at Atlanta’s Southern Exchange Ballroom, rumoured to cost $200,000, and several of her “Real Housewives of Atlanta” costars were present, including NeNe Leakes and Kandi Burruss.

Eva and Michael got engaged in December 2017 and the two have a son together Michael Sterling Jr.

Check out the pretty wedding photos:

Photo Credit: evamarcille