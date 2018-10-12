BellaNaija

Eva Marcille & Michael Sterling’s Wedding Photos are here & they are Gorgeous!

12.10.2018

Five days after actress and model Eva Marcille got married to Michael Sterling, we finally get a peek into their beautiful ceremony.

Eva, who tied the knot with Michael on October 7, has finally shared photos of the glam ceremony on her Instagram, and they really are worth the wait.

The former “America’s Next Top Model” winner’s wedding took place at Atlanta’s Southern Exchange Ballroom, rumoured to cost $200,000, and several of her “Real Housewives of Atlanta” costars were present, including NeNe Leakes and Kandi Burruss.

Eva and Michael got engaged in December 2017 and the two have a son together Michael Sterling Jr.

Check out the pretty wedding photos:

Photo Credit: evamarcille

  • Hmmmm October 12, 2018 at 9:22 pm

    Waooh…the slit on the bridesmaid’s dresses.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Cherie October 13, 2018 at 3:57 pm

    It’s a pity people generally looked strained on their wedding day. Smiles that don’t reach the eyes, lips pulled tight, odd body language. All that stress for perfection shows on your face. It’s draining.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • yes maam October 14, 2018 at 12:13 am

    i thought they were already married. Gorgeous though!

    Love this! 2 Reply
