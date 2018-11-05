Kenya Moore’s baby girl is Here 👶

Never gets any less amazing, bringing a child into the world.

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore has delivered her first child, a daughter named Brooklyn Davis Daly, People reports.

This is 47-year-old Kenya and her husband Marc Daly‘s first child, and both the mother and the child are said to be doing very well.

The birth, though, was not easy, as Kenya who conceived through IVF shared on her Instagram that she was diagnosed with preeclampsia, a complication in pregnancy that made her gain “17 lbs in ONE week due to severe swelling and water retention, high blood pressure, and excess protein in urine.”

She had to have an emergency cesarean section, People reveals, but she is fine and so is the baby, who is “so perfect and strong.”

She said her husband, Marc, is so excited about fatherhood. She said:

He’s thrilled! He’s just so happy. He gave me a big hug and a kiss and then he started to just kind of make jokes. That’s just his personality. He’s a fun-loving, happy person.

Photo Credit: thekenyamoore