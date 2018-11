Popular English pop girl group Spice Girls are set to announce their 2019 reunion tour but this time, they will be missing a member.

Victoria Beckham who was known as Posh Spice will not be joining the group on the tour, as she is taking the time to focus on her fashion brand.

The girls, in an exclusive with The Sun, will be sharing more details about their UK Tour later today, Monday, November 5.

Ahead of the announcement, a new image of the Spice Girls was released.

Photo Credit: @spicegirls