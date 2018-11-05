BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Kogi State Senatorial Aspirant Natasha Akpoti survives Ghastly Accident

05.11.2018 at By Leave a Comment

Natasha Akpoti, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate running for the senatorial seat in Kogi Central constituency was involved in a ghastly car accident.

She shared photos of the scene of the accident on her Twitter, revealing that it occurred on the Lokoja-Abuja expressway.

No lives were hurt, she shared, writing:

I SURVIVED!

All praises to God for saving my team & I from the ghastly accident yesterday along Lokoja -Abuja highway.

My unreserved thanks goes to you all for your concerns & prayers. Natasha Akpoti.

See photos from the accident:

Photo Credit: @NatashaAkpoti

Star Features

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

BN Movie of the Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija