Kogi State Senatorial Aspirant Natasha Akpoti survives Ghastly Accident

Natasha Akpoti, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate running for the senatorial seat in Kogi Central constituency was involved in a ghastly car accident.
She shared photos of the scene of the accident on her Twitter, revealing that it occurred on the Lokoja-Abuja expressway.
No lives were hurt, she shared, writing:
I SURVIVED !!!
All praises to God for saving my team & I from the ghastly accident yesterday along Lokoja -Abuja highway.
My unreserved thanks goes to you all for your concerns & prayers.
Natasha Akpoti pic.twitter.com/zZ1RFCcuLi
— Natasha Akpoti (@NatashaAkpoti) November 5, 2018
See photos from the accident:
Photo Credit: @NatashaAkpoti