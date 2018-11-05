Seun Egbegbe appears in Court after 20 Months in Custody

Nollywood filmmaker Olajide Kazeem, popularly known as Seun Egbegbe, is on Monday appearing in court after 20 months in police custody.

Punch reports that Egbegbe was arraigned before the court February 10, 2017, after being accused of defrauding at least 40 bureau de change operators in Lagos.

He was arraigned on charges of fraud involving ₦39,098,100, $90,000 and £12,550.

Egbegbe and 4 others, Oyekan Ayomide, Lawal Kareem, Olalekan Yusuf and Muyideen Shoyombo, all pleaded not guilty to the charges made against them.

Egbegbe has remained in custody after failing to meet his bail requirements which includes ₦5 million and two sureties in like sum.