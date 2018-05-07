We were still married when Toyin Abraham & Seun Egbegbe started Dating – Adeniyi Johnson | Watch

Nollywood actor Adeniyi Johnson was a guest on Channels TV’s ‘Rubbin Minds‘ hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu. He was on the show to talk about the Nigerian movie industry and the areas for growth.
He also talked about his personal life; he confirmed that he is engaged to be married to his producer partner soon and he also shed some light on his marriage of two years with actress Toyin Abraham.
According to him, he has stayed away from talking about the marriage in the media because he believes that will make him less of a man. He however explained that some allegations about him, especially on infidelity, were untrue. On the flip side, he explained that Toyin Abraham had started dating her now-ex boyfriend Seun Egbegbe even before their marriage crashed.
He also revealed that even though he is engaged to be married, his marriage with Toyin Abraham has not yet been legally annulled.
Watch the interview below.
On Nollywood
On his Personal Life
This will cause a major clap back from toyin o… hmm
I watched both episodes and I must say kudos to Adeniyi, he responded maturely, he seems like a cool headed and quiet individual.
All na for the camera. This dude is bad news. A public dog.
@J.M
exactly
that is why I always say …listen to both sides before you judge.
But i recall he was apologizing for cheating on her and begging her on social media back then. So why is he changing his story? Besides, he’s not yet divorced but is preparing to marry someone else, so technically he’s still married to Toyin. We know that Toyin made a mistake dating the married Seun guy but Niyi shouldn’t play the victim. Guy, please stop using Toyin’s name to trend, abeg.
And why do ladies get involved with a guy when he’s still married to someone else? If Toyin and Niyi now decide to give their marriage another chance, then the latest fiancee would be crying foul and be saying “men are scum”.
Ladies, let a man resolve his issues before getting into a relationship with him, una no go hear.
Let a man resolve his issues before getting into a relationship with him.
#WORD
@Baymax thank you. The silly brat was constantly cheating on Toyin inspite of the fact that Toyin was the bread winner in that useless marriage. Toyin was feeding his ass, putting money in his pocket and worshiping the ground he walked on yet, he still cheated left right and centre while not contributing anything to the union. Heck he did not even have a car. He drove Toyin’s car while she jumped buses. Toyin had enough and left his sorry ass. Her dating Egbegbe was to finally close the door on that bad rubbish of a union.
Now, Egbegbe might have been a bad choice, but it was to signify loud and clear that she was done with this leech called Adeniyi Johnson.
Divorce takes time to come through, yes you might have been still married on paper, that marriage ended when Toyin left. So, stop with the pity party Adeniyi.
You have started sponging off your new smallie. Let’s see how long that one will last. Shame will not allow that one talk when the chips are down. Oshisco boy/man.
@Babymax, your comment is the real deal. Especially the last paragraph..
“Ladies, let a man resolve his issues before getting into a relationship with him”. In order not to be tagged as a “husband snatcher” in future. Be wise!!
sorry @Baymax