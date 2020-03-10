Meghan Markle looked Undeniably Chic at ALL her Final Engagements as a Senior Royal

As the date of their official transition into post-royal life nears, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made appearances at various events over the past few days joining the royal family on official duties. All eyes were on Meghan Markle as she showed up each time with head-turning fashion choices.

From a high-octane fashion moment at the Mountbatten Festival of Music to making a stylish statement for her final royal engagement, keep scrolling to see every look the duchess wore this past week.

A lesson in sophisticated style at The Endeavour Fund Awards

For the first outing, Meghan looked striking in a bright blue, form-fitting Victoria Beckham midi dress which she paired with Manolo Blahnik pumps and a boxy Stella McCartney clutch.

Stunning in red at The Annual Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall

Matching with Harry, the Duchess looked gorgeous in a floor-length gown designed by Safiyaa worn with a satin Manolo Blahnik clutch and matching bright red Aquazzura pumps. The couple looked picture perfect as Harry complimented her ensemble with an officer’s mess jacket adorned with the medals.

Making a serious but super stylish statement for International Women’s Day

Attending a special school assembly at the Robert Clack Upper School ahead of International Women’s Day, she wore a cream blazer with two-tone heels by Jennifer Chamandi paired with a knotted cotton bag by British designer Rejina Pyo.

High fashion for the Commonwealth Day Service 2020

For her final Royal outing, the Duchess opted for a vibrant emerald Emilia Wickstead cape dress. She added a matching Gabriela Hearst mini bag and completed the look with a hat by William Chambers and nude stiletto Aquazzura pumps.

Photo Credit: Getty Images