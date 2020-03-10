Meghan Markle looked Undeniably Chic at ALL her Final Engagements as a Senior Royal

As the date of their official transition into post-royal life nears, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made appearances at various events over the past few days joining the royal family on official duties. All eyes were on Meghan Markle as she showed up each time with head-turning fashion choices.
From a high-octane fashion moment at the Mountbatten Festival of Music to making a stylish statement for her final royal engagement, keep scrolling to see every look the duchess wore this past week.
A lesson in sophisticated style at The Endeavour Fund Awards
LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 05: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the annual Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House on March 5, 2020 in London, England. Their Royal Highnesses will celebrate the achievements of wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women who have taken part in remarkable sporting and adventure challenges over the last year. (Photo by Paul Edwards – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
For the first outing, Meghan looked striking in a bright blue, form-fitting Victoria Beckham midi dress which she paired with Manolo Blahnik pumps and a boxy Stella McCartney clutch.
Stunning in red at The Annual Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall
LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 07: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrives at the Royal Albert Hall on March 7, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Eddie Mulholland-WPA Pool/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 07: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the Royal Albert Hall on March 7, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Eddie Mulholland-WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Matching with Harry, the Duchess looked gorgeous in a floor-length gown designed by Safiyaa worn with a satin Manolo Blahnik clutch and matching bright red Aquazzura pumps. The couple looked picture perfect as Harry complimented her ensemble with an officer’s mess jacket adorned with the medals.
Making a serious but super stylish statement for International Women’s Day
LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 06: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visits the the Robert Clack Upper School in Dagenham to attend a special assembly ahead of International Women’s Day (IWD) held on Sunday 8th March, on March 6, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Ben Stansall-WPA Pool/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 06: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks during a special school assembly at the Robert Clack Upper School in Dagenham ahead of International Women’s Day (IWD) held on Sunday 8th March, on March 6, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Ben Stansall-WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Attending a special school assembly at the Robert Clack Upper School ahead of International Women’s Day, she wore a cream blazer with two-tone heels by Jennifer Chamandi paired with a knotted cotton bag by British designer Rejina Pyo.
High fashion for the Commonwealth Day Service 2020
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – MARCH 09: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 at Westminster Abbey on March 9, 2020 in London, England. The Commonwealth represents 2.4 billion people and 54 countries, working in collaboration towards shared economic, environmental, social and democratic goals. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 09: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 at Westminster Abbey on March 09, 2020 in London, England. The Commonwealth represents 2.4 billion people and 54 countries, working in collaboration towards shared economic, environmental, social and democratic goals. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
For her final Royal outing, the Duchess opted for a vibrant emerald Emilia Wickstead cape dress. She added a matching Gabriela Hearst mini bag and completed the look with a hat by William Chambers and nude stiletto Aquazzura pumps.
Photo Credit: Getty Images