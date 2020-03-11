Senegalese Fashion House Tongoro makes Fast Company’s “World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2020” List

Fast Company has released its annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2020. The publication, over the years, has been the definitive source for recognizing the organizations that are transforming industries and shaping society

Senegalese brand and Beyoncé’s fave Tongoro joins top brands like L’Oreal, Savage x Fenty and more on this list for empowering local artisans via a Senegalese fashion house.

According to the publication: “Founded in 2016 by Sarah Diouf, this ready-to-wear fashion label has been worn by Beyoncé and featured in Vogue. Diouf uses the label to showcases local fabrics and patterns, as well as the work of African makers and tailors, whom she trains to meet international standards of production.”

Creative Director, Diouf Sarah shared the good news on her Instagram page. She said:

The list honors the businesses making the most profound impact on both industry and culture, showcasing a variety of ways to thrive in today’s fast-changing world […]. #Tongoro ranks #7 in the Africa category.

If I am intentionally growing to be less attached to awards and recognitions for motivational and spiritual reasons (…), I have to admit that this one hits home. Because it shows — as small as we think we are — that the world is paying close attention, and that the same things that we [Africans] believe can prevent us from doing, are the very tools we need to turn absolutely nothing into something good, if not, great, so let’s not sleep on ourselves.

This is 10% and I am so proud and excited to see how far this idea of mine can go… 🤲🏿 Made in Afrikkaaaaaaa baby 🖤

