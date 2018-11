Baby girl for life Toke Makinwa turned 34 this weekend, on the 3rd of November.

The media personality couldn’t celebrate her day because she was on bridesmaid duties for OAP Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi who tied the knot with Femisoro Ajayi.

But that didn’t stop her, as she moved the celebrations to the day after by having an intimate dinner with her friends and family.

For the dinner, the fashionista wore a red silk Self-Portrait dress which completed her blonde bob.

See photos below: