BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Naomi Campbell, James Blunt, Demi Moore attend Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s Royal Wedding

12.10.2018 at By 5 Comments

The royal wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank held at Windsor Castle on Friday (October 12) in Windsor, England.

The ceremony was attended by several celebrities including Naomi Campbell, James Blunt, Liv Tyler, Robbie Williams, Ellie Goulding, Demi Moore, Cara Delevingne, and more.

Several members of the Royal Family were also spotted including the older sister of the bride and their mother, Princess Beatrice and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York; 35-year-old younger sister of the Duchess of Cambridge Pippa Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William; Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and more.

See the photos below.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 12: Naomi Campbell arrives ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Jack Brooksbank at St. George’s Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Gareth Fuller – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

WINDSOR, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 12: Naomi Campbell and Debbie von Bismarck arrive ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Matt Crossick – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

WINDSOR, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 12: Liv Tyler arrives ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Matt Crossick – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

WINDSOR, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 12: Ellie Goulding (R) arrives ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Matt Crossick – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

WINDSOR, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 12: James Blunt (R) and Sofia Wellesley arrive ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Jack Brooksbank at St. George’s Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Andrew Matthews – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

WINDSOR, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 12: Robbie Williams and Ayda Field arrive ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Gareth Fuller – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

WINDSOR, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 12: Demi Moore arrives ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Jack Brooksbank at St. George’s Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Matt Crossick – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

WINDSOR, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 12: Kate Moss and Lila Grace Moss Hack (R) ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Jack Brooksbank at St. George’s Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Matt Crossick – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

WINDSOR, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 12: James Matthews and wife Pippa Middleton (C) arrive ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Jack Brooksbank at St. George’s Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Adrian Dennis – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

WINDSOR, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 12: Cara Delevingne after the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Matthew Crossick – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

WINDSOR, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 12: Sarah, Duchess of York, mother of Princess Eugenie of York, arrives ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Jack Brooksbank at St. George’s Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Adrian Dennis – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

WINDSOR, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 12: Sarah, Duchess of York (R) and Princess Beatrice of York arrive for the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Jack Brooksbank at St. George’s Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Jonathan Brady – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

WINDSOR, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 12: Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh attends the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at St. George’s Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Gareth Fuller – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

WINDSOR, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 12: Queen Ellzabeth II attends the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at St. George’s Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Gareth Fuller – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

WINDSOR, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 12: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge arrive ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Adrian Dennis – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

WINDSOR, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 12: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Jack Brooksbank at St. George’s Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Owen Humphreys – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

WINDSOR, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 12: Meghan, Duchess of Cambridge arrives ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Gareth Fuller – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

WINDSOR, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 12: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives for the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Alastair Grant – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

WINDSOR, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 12: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex take their seats ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Jack Brooksbank at St. George’s Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Danny Lawson – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

WINDSOR, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 12: Naomi Campbell attends the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Jack Brooksbank at St. George’s Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Owen Humphreys – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

WINDSOR, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 12: Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Prince George of Cambridge ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Jack Brooksbank at St. George’s Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Steve Parsons – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

WINDSOR, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 12: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank at St. George’s Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Gareth Fuller – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Photo Credit: Getty Images/WPA Pool

5 Comments on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Naomi Campbell, James Blunt, Demi Moore attend Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s Royal Wedding
  • Adamazi October 12, 2018 at 7:49 pm

    “35-year-old younger sister of the Duchess of Cambridge Pippa Middleton,” BN

    Who wrote this??? Pippa Middleton, sister to Duchess of Cambridge should suffice.

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • kia October 12, 2018 at 8:46 pm

    Aunty Naomi; slaying since i can remember!

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • Anon October 12, 2018 at 10:11 pm

    Always like the hats and fascinators at Royal Weddings.

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Ada_ugo October 15, 2018 at 12:27 am

    they all brought their A-game, all of them!!

    Love this! 3 Reply
    • Erika October 15, 2018 at 9:32 am

      Nope! Ellie Goulding looked like a grandmother 😡

      Love this! 0 Reply
  • Post a comment

Star Features

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

BN Movie of the Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija