Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Naomi Campbell, James Blunt, Demi Moore attend Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s Royal Wedding

The royal wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank held at Windsor Castle on Friday (October 12) in Windsor, England.

The ceremony was attended by several celebrities including Naomi Campbell, James Blunt, Liv Tyler, Robbie Williams, Ellie Goulding, Demi Moore, Cara Delevingne, and more.

Several members of the Royal Family were also spotted including the older sister of the bride and their mother, Princess Beatrice and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York; 35-year-old younger sister of the Duchess of Cambridge Pippa Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William; Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and more.

See the photos below.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/WPA Pool