Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank are Married – See the Royal Wedding Photos!

It’s official!

28-year-old member of the Royal Family Princess Eugenie and 32-year-old businessman Jack Brooksbank have officially tied the knot. The two got married today, on Friday morning (October 12) at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England.

For her wedding gown, Eugenie was gorgeous in a custom Peter Pilotto piece which featured an open back and a long train.

After the couple was officially married, they shared their first kiss on the steps of the castle with onlookers cheering for them.

Princess Eugenie is the younger daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York. She is ninth in line of succession to the British throne, after her elder sister, Princess Beatrice of York.

See photos from the wedding below.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 12: Princess Eugenie arrives with her father, Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, for her wedding to Jack Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Andrew Matthews – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

WINDSOR, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 12: Bridesmaids and page boys Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Savannah Phillips, Prince George of Cambridge, Maud Windsor, Isla Phillips, Mia Tindall, Theodora Williams and Louis de Givency walk up the aisle after the wedding of Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie of York at St. George’s Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Owen Humphreys – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

WINDSOR, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 12: Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank attend their wedding at St. George’s Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Jonathan Brady – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

WINDSOR, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 12: Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie of York receive a blessing from Archbishop of York John Sentamu during their wedding ceremony at St. George’s Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Owen Humphreys – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

WINDSOR, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 12: Princess Eugenie of York attends her wedding to Jack Brooksbank at St. George’s Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Jonathan Brady – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

WINDSOR, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 12: Princess Eugenie smiles as Jack Brooksbank put the ring on her finger during their wedding ceremony at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Danny Lawson – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

WINDSOR, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 12: Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie of York during their wedding ceremony at St. George’s Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Owen Humphreys – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

WINDSOR, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 12: Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank leave St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle following their wedding on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Steve Parsons – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

WINDSOR, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 12: Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank leave St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle following their wedding at St. George’s Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Victoria Jones – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

WINDSOR, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 12: Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Jack Brooksbank kiss after they were wed at St. George’s Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

WINDSOR, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 12: Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank kiss on the steps of St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Steve Parsons – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

WINDSOR, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 12: The wedding cake, which was created Sophie Cabot for the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Jack Brooksbank pictured in St. George’s Hall at Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Matt Crossick – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Photo Credit: Getty Images/WPA Pool

  • Mrs chidukane October 12, 2018 at 3:31 pm

    Their cake is gorgeous.

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • by_stander October 12, 2018 at 6:24 pm

    Completely wonderful, loved every bit of it – she looks soo pretty.

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • seriously October 12, 2018 at 9:54 pm

    After prince wiliams and harry got married, nobody gives a d$#m about royal weddings. Princess Diana popularize the royal family to another level.

    Love this! 1 Reply
