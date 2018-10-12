Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank are Married – See the Royal Wedding Photos!

It’s official!

28-year-old member of the Royal Family Princess Eugenie and 32-year-old businessman Jack Brooksbank have officially tied the knot. The two got married today, on Friday morning (October 12) at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England.

For her wedding gown, Eugenie was gorgeous in a custom Peter Pilotto piece which featured an open back and a long train.

After the couple was officially married, they shared their first kiss on the steps of the castle with onlookers cheering for them.

Princess Eugenie is the younger daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York. She is ninth in line of succession to the British throne, after her elder sister, Princess Beatrice of York.

See photos from the wedding below.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/WPA Pool