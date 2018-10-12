2019: Atiku picks Peter Obi as Running Mate

Former vice president and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar has picked former governor of Anambra state Peter Obi as his running mate.

Atiku and Obi held a closed-door meeting at the Asokoro home of the former Friday afternoon.

Atiku emerged the presidential candidate of the PDP on Sunday and got the endorsement of former president Olusegun Obasanjo for the top job on Thursday.

Photo Credit: @signalng