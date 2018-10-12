2019: Atiku picks Peter Obi as Running Mate

Former vice president and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar has picked former governor of Anambra state Peter Obi as his running mate.
Atiku and Obi held a closed-door meeting at the Asokoro home of the former Friday afternoon.
Atiku emerged the presidential candidate of the PDP on Sunday and got the endorsement of former president Olusegun Obasanjo for the top job on Thursday.
See photos below:
Photo Credit: @signalng
Excellent choice!
I personally will NOT vote for Atiku or Buhari, but Peter Obi (or Kingsley Moghalu) is probably the best available VP choice. The more substantive issue is that the VP has very little authority in office – unless the President croaks (something Buhari has stubbornly refused to do…lol!).
I must say Peter Obi is a Presidential candidate on his own, he is way way too good to be a VP running mate of a lawyer.
But okay, we’ll accept this as taste of what is yet to come and hope he becomes President one day.
Atiku just stepped up his game with one of the best minds Nigeria has to offer.
This is a trap. Don’t fall for it o, I see igbo people jubilating bcos Atiku is appealing to igbo voters. Igbo wife, igbo VP. Na so buhari did to yoruba people by picking osinbajo. Say no to Northern rule, na only dem waka come? Say no to Atiku, he’s not fit to be president. Buhari and him have nothing to offer Nigeria. Na wa o, this politicians always know how to seduce, then when the real tin comes na excuses and frustration.
Naija needs a radical like Trump, no political experience. Vote sowore. I don’t mind donald duke or moghalu.
I dont know how you deduced my tribe from what i have said.
inalienable rights of human beings transcends gender or tribe. transcends nationality even. So does human intelligence.
Peter Obi by all accounts is an intelligent man with the added bonus of not being a lawyer or an accountant. This has zero to do with his tribe.
People like him is what we need to move the nation forward, We need people of professions other than lawyers and accountants that can see the systemic and deliberate slavery created for those us by those two professions. We need people like him that will free us from it.
I can completely assure you that you are either small minded and or the drug (infringing on your inalienable rights) is taking its course, if you really believe the cause of our problems is because of North, South or West. i mean really?
I dont think you thought that one through or maybe you just dont understand the inalienable rights of human beings.
@Jade, can’t get my head around the adulation of Dotard Trump by some Nigerians. It is that there is a Nigerian trait that is particularly attracted to dictators and morons, given that we have certainly had our fair share of both? If there’s any silver lining in Trump (because it’s certainly not the emboldening of Nazis and sundry racists, the strangulation of relatively affordable universal access to healthcare, or the butchering of social programs to hyper-fund the military industrial complex), it’s the reaffirmation of the importance of building strong institutions rather than our constant fixation with a search for a Messiah. As the US has aptly shown under Trump, a nation with strong institutions can continue to thrive even with a certifiable Idiot in power!
For the umpteenth time, Atiku is not a lawyer.
Rather, he has a diploma in Legal Studies (a School of Basic Studies course on the Nigerian legal system), which frankly does not even qualify him to be a paralegal. Even people who undertake actual university law programs have to further complete the Nigerian Law, pass the bar exams, and be called to the bar, to qualify as lawyers.
That makes him even more attractive, but still classed as a lawyer as far as am concerned unless he can show us otherwise.
Pffft, game over.
My only problem is that Vice Presidents in Nigeria are as useless as the P in Psychology. The are there but not impactful at all.
@Carlos, point taken but do not forget one VP called Jonathan… ish happens!
Isssss about to go downnnn #timesupbubu #newnigeria #isaidwhatisaid #changeishere
Issss about to go downnnnn
#timesupbubu #isaidwhatisaid #changeishere
Competence over tribalism. YES , that is what we want.
Buhari can go back with his witch hunting and retire peacefully!
Wish Peter Obi was running. However, if they win,I earnestly pray Atiku will not sideline him because he has a whole lot to offer. I wish they will collaborate and get things done. Abeg let’s not forget to look at our state governors oh. I heard my abia governor hasn’t paid staff at the state polytechnic for 12 months.