Atiku emerges PDP Presidential Candidate

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has emerged the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Although counting of ballot is ongoing at the party’s national convention in Port Harcourt, ThisDay reports that Atiku has secured over a thousand votes, far above the 690 votes recorded by Sokoto state Governor Aminu Tambuwal.
Atiku also took to his Twitter to thank the party, saying: “PDP, thank you for choosing me. This is a victory for all of us. The task to get Nigeria working again starts now.”
.@OfficialPDPNig, thank you for choosing me. This is a victory for all of us. The task to get Nigeria working again starts now. #NigeriaWillWork #LetsGetNigeriaWorkingAgain pic.twitter.com/Ud4wYv7e9P
Gentlemen. Start your engines!
🤣 at your comment.
So the choice is now down to Buhari vs Atiku. Smh. What a time to be alive!!! *sigh*
Look, given the current situation of things, this is the best and only assurable strategy of taking Buhari out. I’m not one for the whole apc/pdp mess, or reshuffling old leaders. But in order to beat the existing force, strategies(religious, tribal, popularity) has to be applied. Add a ibo Vice President and the battle has a higher chance of being won.
chai, I don’t understand naijas at all. Sometimes, I want to weep, there’s no emotion left in me anymore. Atiku of all people with the worst record/reputation. i made up my mind, Africa is cursed. Biya in cameroon running for office in his deathbed, and Atiku vs Buhari doesn’t make any sense.
Yet we are the loudest, proudest with nothing to show talk about empty empty vessels.
Ejoo…I’d rather vote Buhari (hoping I don’t have to, though). Atiku is a no-go area. Let’s not use our thumbs to jump from frying pan to fire
Lol, but who else stood a chance against BUHARI if not Atiku?
No…they aren’t the best choices we have… We can scatter the votes.. We can vote Donald Duke or Fela Durotoye or Kingsley Moghalu or OBY EZEKWESILI… we can scatter the votes.
PDP why?
Nigeria: The hunger games.
I am very happy Atiku clinched the PDP ticket. This would lead to the death of some age long sentimental narratives like; old vs young (Atiku is 72, PMB is 75), Muslim vs Christian (they are both muslims), Hausa-Fulani vs rest of us (they are both Hausa-Fulanis), school cert holder (both of them don’t have a conventional university degree). Right now, what’s left to compare are their public track records and their physical heights. Lol. While I also acknowledge that there are a bunch of new boys on the block (Moghalu, Sowore and co) with fantastic credentials, oratory prowess and juicy agendas, I must say that (1) these guys don’t have the political capital or mileage, financial resources and foot soldiers to win an election in today’s Nigeria. This is me being realistic. You are at liberty to nourish your fantasies though. (2) Buhari and 2015 has taught me a lesson; in a complex country like Nigeria, political promises are nothing but projections based on some assumptions, though, borne of of goodwill, will fail if these assumptions fail to hold. Assumptions like Nigeria has a lot of money sitting in Central bank or Nigeria continues to sell crude oil at 120$ per barrel or believing you can get anything done without your political party’s interference, etc. Having said that, the ultimate choice or 2019 winner may come down to Buhari or Atiku. In deciding between the two, I asked myself these simple questions: Who between the two can I trust with my money? Who can I trust with my life savings? Who can I trust with Nigeria’s treasury? Who can I trust with our collective patrimony? Who can I trust with my children’s future? I used this analogy to simplify my analysis and decision making. Since both of them had served Nigeria in different capacities before and they have public records, my answer came easy and handy. Don’t tell me your answer. Make your choice in 2019. Nigerians know the two candidates very well. They are not newbies. I trust Nigerians to decide accordingly.
We have more than two political partiers!
People should research and vote wise.
TRIBE and RELIGION will not put food on your table.
Honestly, I empathize with all these Atiku boys. It is very difficult to sell a bad product. Funny enough, everything we know about Atiku was fed to us by PDP. This is not APC trying to tarnish his image. We could care less about Atiku not able to travel to US. This isn’t about visas and travel. This is about US Congressman Jefferson and the Haliburton saga in 2006. May I mention that it wasn’t APC that wrote this story. May I also say that Jefferson went to jail in the USA, a sane clime ? A simple Google search will educate you. Let’s not take it personal. Good products don’t need plenty advertisment. When was the last time you saw a Rolls Royce commercial? You can’t force Atiku down the throat of Nigerians. Nigerians will not apologize for remembering. Don’t insult our memories. Those we dared Aisha Buhari to visit America 2 years ago are the same people saying Atiku need not visit America. Something is doing you.
SHOWTIME!!!!!!
Atiku is bad market…I repeat, Atiku is a bad market!! Vote for any of the newer fellows that appeal to your conscience instead. We need to break this old cargo cycle.