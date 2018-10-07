Atiku emerges PDP Presidential Candidate

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has emerged the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Although counting of ballot is ongoing at the party’s national convention in Port Harcourt, ThisDay reports that Atiku has secured over a thousand votes, far above the 690 votes recorded by Sokoto state Governor Aminu Tambuwal.

Atiku also took to his Twitter to thank the party, saying: “PDP, thank you for choosing me. This is a victory for all of us. The task to get Nigeria working again starts now.”

