Donald Duke is SDP’s Presidential Candidate

Former Cross River state governor Donald Duke has emerged the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Duke won the presidential primary to clinch the party’s ticket for the highest office in the land.

Announcing the news on Twitter, Duke said:

In the early hours of the morning, I was declared winner of the SDP presidential primaries. I am grateful to all party members and delegates who have entrusted me with this mandate. The work of getting Nigeria on track starts now. #EveryoneMatters pic.twitter.com/4Yg7gmaOKk — Donald Duke (@Donald_Duke) October 7, 2018