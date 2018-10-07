Donald Duke is SDP’s Presidential Candidate

Former Cross River state governor Donald Duke has emerged the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).
Duke won the presidential primary to clinch the party’s ticket for the highest office in the land.
Announcing the news on Twitter, Duke said:
In the early hours of the morning, I was declared winner of the SDP presidential primaries. I am grateful to all party members and delegates who have entrusted me with this mandate. The work of getting Nigeria on track starts now.
#EveryoneMatters
— Donald Duke (@Donald_Duke) October 7, 2018
Can we have a list of all confirmed aspirants?
Congratilatoons.
I just hope southern votes are not depleted enough to swipe Buhari into office.
If Buhari had an iota of integrity, he would not run again. Not after all the money and time he spent taking care of himself, whole the citizens die in their numbers
May the best candidate win, no matter who they are and where they come from.
Some of us can’t vote.SAD.