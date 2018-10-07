2019: Saraki assures Atiku of his Support

Senate presidential and presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Bukola Saraki has assured Atiku Abubakar of his support in the 2019 presidential election.
Saraki made this known in a series of tweets on Sunday, after Atiku was announced as winner of the PDP presidential primaries.
Today is a great day for our party,
@OfficialPDPNig, because it has shown what men and women of our party can do. Today has shown that the interest of our party and the Nigerian people is more important than our individual interests. #PDPPresidentialPrimaries
I want to thank Governor Okowa for planning and organizing this transparent, free and fair Presidential Primary and Convention.
#PDPPresidentialPrimaries
I congratulate our Presidential Candidate, Your Excellency, Alhaji
@Atiku Abubakar, for your victory. You have stayed on course over the years and truly, you deserve this victory. #PDPPresidentialPrimaries
We always knew from Day 1 that only one candidate would emerge. On behalf of all the aspirants, I want to assure Alhaji
@Atiku Abubakar that we will work with you to ensure that come 2019, you emerge as Nigeria’s next President. #PDPPresidentialPrimaries
I am very happy Atiku clinched the PDP ticket. This would lead to the death of some age long sentimental narratives like; old vs young (Atiku is 72, PMB is 75), Muslim vs Christian (they are both muslims), Hausa-Fulani vs rest of us (they are both Hausa-Fulanis), school cert holder (both of them don’t have a conventional university degree). Right now, what’s left to compare are their public track records and their physical heights. Lol. While I also acknowledge that there are a bunch of new boys on the block (Moghalu, Sowore and co) with fantastic credentials, oratory prowess and juicy agendas, I must say that (1) these guys don’t have the political capital or mileage, financial resources and foot soldiers to win an election in today’s Nigeria. This is me being realistic. You are at liberty to nourish your fantasies though. (2) Buhari and 2015 has taught me a lesson; in a complex country like Nigeria, political promises are nothing but projections based on some assumptions, though, borne of of goodwill, will fail if these assumptions fail to hold. Assumptions like Nigeria has a lot of money sitting in Central bank or Nigeria continues to sell crude oil at 120$ per barrel or believing you can get anything done without your political party’s interference, etc. Having said that, the ultimate choice or 2019 winner may come down to Buhari or Atiku. In deciding between the two, I asked myself these simple questions: Who between the two can I trust with my money? Who can I trust with my life savings? Who can I trust with Nigeria’s treasury? Who can I trust with our collective patrimony? Who can I trust with my children’s future? I used this analogy to simplify my analysis and decision making process. Since both of them had served Nigeria in different capacities before and they have public records, my answer came easy and handy. Don’t tell me your answer. Think about this and make your choice. Nigerians know the two of them very well. Both of them are not strangers in the political field. Nigeria will decide accordingly.
They both have the political millage plus baggage. I think though that they are different sides of the same coin.
No to PDP. No to APC.
Oby Ezekwesili has been a minister & that is some political milage. She is a former vice president for the world bank & a charted accountant & that’s some economic mileage. She is a civil rights activist. She is respected in the North for her bring back our girls campaign and indeed across Nigeria and internationaly.
They said Obama could not win, a black man cannot rule America because whites will not vote for him, but Obama brought hope and hope is what we need in Nigeria now.
They said Trump could not win but he did.
Its going to be an up hill task but it is possible. It’s time we change our mindset.
I’m just baffled by Nigerians. If this is all there is to offer, that country is doomed.
Pls, who is voting for Atiku. Political elites or his paid commentators flooding all the blogs and social media. Directing the narratives. Buhari has cornered the North region and in the South he does not have any significant root to take off. His election is doomed. He’s known for throwing money about and the foot soldiers enjoy it. PAY DAY ooooo!😋🎅 👏