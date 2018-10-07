2019: Saraki assures Atiku of his Support

Senate presidential and presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Bukola Saraki has assured Atiku Abubakar of his support in the 2019 presidential election.

Saraki made this known in a series of tweets on Sunday, after Atiku was announced as winner of the PDP presidential primaries.

Today is a great day for our party, @ OfficialPDPNig, because it has shown what men and women of our party can do. Today has shown that the interest of our party and the Nigerian people is more important than our individual interests. # PDPPresidentialPrimaries I want to thank Governor Okowa for planning and organizing this transparent, free and fair Presidential Primary and Convention. # PDPPresidentialPrimaries I congratulate our Presidential Candidate, Your Excellency, Alhaji @ Atiku Abubakar, for your victory. You have stayed on course over the years and truly, you deserve this victory. # PDPPresidentialPrimaries We always knew from Day 1 that only one candidate would emerge. On behalf of all the aspirants, I want to assure Alhaji @ Atiku Abubakar that we will work with you to ensure that come 2019, you emerge as Nigeria’s next President. # PDPPresidentialPrimaries