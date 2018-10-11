Obasanjo endorses Atiku for President in 2019

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo has endorsed Atiku Abubakar, his former VP for President, Premium Times is reporting.
Atiku, who clinched the PDP Presidential ticket last Sunday, visited Obasanjo at his Abeokuta home alongside popular Islamic preacher, Dr Ahmad Abubakar Gumi; Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church Worldwide; and Most Reverend Matthew Kukah, Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, among other PDP leaders, according to Sahara Reporters.
Obasanjo, who had earlier said that God would not forgive him if he supports Atiku for President explained that Atiku is now remorseful and he has forgiven him in accordance with his Christian values.
See Obasanjo’s statement at the meeting below:
“Let me start by congratulating President-to-be, Atiku Abubakar, for his success at the recent PDP Primary and I took note of his gracious remarks in his acceptance speech that it all started here.
“Yes, when it started, it was meant for Atiku to succeed Obasanjo. In the presence of these distinguished leaders of goodwill today, let me say it openly that we have reviewed what went wrong on the side of Atiku. And in all honesty, my former Vice-President has re-discovered and re-positioned himself. As I have repeatedly said, it is not so much what you did against me that was the issue but what you did against the Party, the Government and the country.
I took the stand I had taken based on the character and attributes you exhibited in the position you found yourself. I strongly believe that I was right. It was in the overall interest of everyone and everything to take such a position.
From what transpired in the last couple of hours or so, you have shown remorse; you have asked for forgiveness and you have indicated that you have learnt some good lessons and you will mend fences and make amends as necessary and as desirable.
Whenever or wherever you might have offended me, as a Christian who asks for God’s forgiveness of my sins and inadequacies on daily basis, I forgive and I sincerely advise you to learn from the past and do what is right and it will be well with you. Obviously, you have mended fences with the Party and fully reconciled with the Party. That’s why today, you are the Presidential Candidate of the Party.
In addition to appreciating all that the Party has done for you, may I advise you to work together with all those who contested for the Party’s flag with you as a team for your campaign.
There are still areas, nationally and internationally, where you have to mend fences and make amends. You will know how to handle what is already out and what may yet be put out by the opposition. But, I am convinced that if you continue with the attitude that brought you here with these distinguished leaders of goodwill, with remorse and contrite heart, the rest of the coast within and outside the country can be cleared. And if there is anything I can do and you want me to do in that respect, I will do.
I am sure with the right attitude for change where necessary, and by putting lessons learned by you to work, you will get the understanding, cooperation, support and mandate – all at the national level.
With Nigerians voting for you, it will mean that you secure their forgiveness and regain their confidence. It will be with the hope or assurance of a Paul on the road to Damascus Conversion. After all, change and conversion are of man. I believe that with a contrite heart, change is possible in everybody’s life and situation.
For me, relatively and of all the aspirants in the PDP, you have the widest and greatest exposure, experience, outreach and possibly the best machinery and preparation for seeing the tough and likely dirty campaign ahead through. From what I personally know of you, you have capacity to perform better than the incumbent. You surely understand the economy better; you have business experience, which can make your administration business-friendly and boost the economy and provide jobs.
You have better outreach nationally and internationally and that can translate to better management of foreign affairs. You are more accessible and less inflexible and more open to all parts of the country in many ways. As Pastor Bakare, one-time running mate of the incumbent President said, “You are a wazobia man.” And that should help you in confronting the confrontable and shunning nepotism.
As you know, along the road to where you are today, many leaders and ordinary people cooperated and overtly and covertly worked hard. On your behalf, I thank them all. May their coast continue to be expanded. And when you become Nigerian President which, insha-Allah, you will be, remember what we did together in government – we ran an administration by Nigerians for all Nigerians where merit and performance count more than blood relationship, friendship or kith and kin. Although some time and ground have been lost, you should endeavour to start from where we stopped and recover some lost ground, if not time.
“Please uphold truth, integrity, principles, morality and fight corruption, crimes and insurgency. The fundamental law of the land, our constitution must be scrupulously defended. I make one demand and one demand on you today, I need you to say before God and man that you will always remain irrevocably committed to upholding ALL the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the whole country will remain your single indivisible constituency.
“Constitutionalism, popular participation and inclusiveness are pre-conditions for reversing the deficits of the past three and half years. They will ensure abiding faith in our indivisibility, oneness and faith in the survival of all against none.
“The fundamentals for our development, economic growth and progress are hard and soft infrastructure. Remember to always give adequate places in your administration to our youth and women.
“All the authorities involved with the preparation, all processes and conduct of the election must ensure that the election is free, fair and credible.
“Once again, congratulations and I wish you well. My distinguished brothers and leaders of goodwill, thank you for making this happen. I will now count on you to encourage all hands to be on the deck to take Nigeria to the level God has created it to be – autopilot level.”
Is that not Oyedepo? queuing behind Atiku? A renowned criminal indicted by the FBI and US senate? WOW! Oyedepo gave a fiery sermon in 2015 when GEJ visited his church. He said and I quote ” must the north continue to rule?” Today, he followed a Hausa-Fulani man to beg OBJ in Abeokuta. It is well. His church members will come for me if I don’t stop here. Papa can do no wrong you know.
I digress, I believe some people overestimate the importance of OBJ. let me joggle your memories a bit. There used to be one Dimeji Bankole, he was the speaker of the house and from the same local government with OBJ. Infact, he is OBJ’s godson. OBJ couldn’t guarantee his victory in 2011. Dimeji lost the election to APC in 2011, not just that, he lost in OBJ’s local government. Today, Dimeji has gone into political oblivion.
Furthermore, we used to have a senator called Iyabo Obasanjo-Bello. She is the first fruit from OBJ’s loins. His first daughter. She lost her re-election in 2011 as well. She lost in OBJ’s polling unit, ward and local government. If OBJ could not save his daughter and godson, I doubt his endorsement of Atiku will carry any weight. It would be myopic to believe OBJ tells the SW people who to vote for and they obey. OBJ is overrated and irrelevant in SW politics. Having said that, OBJ said Atiku’s sins are forgiven. Atiku need Nigeria’s forgiveness and not OBJ’s. We are no fools. Never again! Never again! Never again! We will not allow old thieves to feast on our collective patrimony. I’d rather vote Moghalu, Sowore or Duke than a confirmed thief.
@Wonder, first, the US Senate is not a law enforcement agency and does not “indict” anyone for criminal activity (and in fact neither does the FBI, but frankly don’t have the time nor desire to spell that out here). Nonetheless, I am constantly disheartened by the often crude and primordially tribal nature of much of what passes for politics in the SW. For starters, there is nowhere in the statement that OBJ asks SWers to vote for Atiku, and neither was Atiku there to ask for SW votes. When OBJ won his own election, exactly how many SWers voted for him?
Oh just shut up! Please go and review anti money laundering laws in the U.K. and America and you will see that the west are a bunch of hypocrites who allow stolen monies into their system and turn around to seize those monies for their own use!
Please go ahead and vote the people you just named ! Kingsley Moghalu an excellent candidate but does not have the funds! Obasanjo is the best president Nigeria will ever have! Nigeria flourished under him, he would have done really excellent with a third term! after all Angela Merkel is serving her 4th term in Germany!
You guys keep calling America! What is Atiku going to collect from America! He sold off his property in the US . The west is over rated! That is how Nigerians will buy ticket almost half a million to go to England to end up on the streets!
The west is already saturated! The gold mine is in Africa, and Atiku will keep us developed and he has also agreed to restructuring , so there can be even development in Nigeria ! Not everyone running to Lagos! If we have development in the regions, and jobs created Nigeria will became great again!
The way you have Manchester, Leeds,Birmingham and strong cities scattered all over different regions in the U.K. So there is growth at the center and regions! Nigerian youths please educate yourself and stop spewing uninformed arguments! Gosh ! Where are all the intelligent people that use to be on BN? I guess they are all on sdk now, as I get more cerebral analysis of discuss , as sometimes BN could be biased posting comments!!! You even have the audacity to even ! accuse Oyedepo! If you understand deep spiritual things you will know that God loves Nigeria and the only person God will use right now is Atiku! The way God chose Donald Trump over Hillary, same way Atiku will be used to despise this despot who took Nigeria back to 1984! You see men coming together to help Nigeria, you are coming here to spew rubbish! By the way who is America senate? Bloody educated illiterates every where !!!
Lacey, I agree with your comment except the Angela Merkel part. Why don’t you use African sit-tight presidents for example? With all of Africa’s problems steming from leadership, I am shocked you think Obasanjo should have perpetuated himself in office. Angela Merkel didn’t change Germany’s constitution to remain in office. Obj was wrong, simple!
@Lacey, I was with you – until you said “God chose Dotard Trump”…Tufiakwa!!
Obj didn’t necessarily endorse Atiku. He said he was forgiven and that he should mend is image. Atiku is a known thief globally. Banned from entering the US. Why in God’s name do we glorify criminals in Nigeria.
Obasanjo na real agbaya, chai that guy is forever supporting the wrong person for presidency. How much power dey worry him for dis old age. most nigerians have criminal mind hence their attraction to liars and thieves. D kin juju this fulanis dey use eh, na strong one. Its no longer about country but individual interest.
It’s a shame some young people are openly endorsing Atiku. The future of naija is dead in the hands of old and youths. So, stupid naijas think putting another fulani against buhari is the best way to take him out of aso rock. Must it be a northernern, theyve been ruling since when and destroyed the country to where it is. I hope God destroy the whole of Nigeria before the election. I could care less at this point. Destruction is better than deception.
Nobody labelled Atiku a thief until he fought against Obasanjo third-term bid (albeit, he was against it bcos of his own ambition to be president, but nothing wrong with it). He asked Nigeria to come up with corruption charges against him, but no one did.
Even Obasanjo knows that the Atiku-hate game is up for him, bcos 2019 is either going to be between Buhari and his erstwhile deputy. He should have just endorsed him and quit the unforgiveness justification speech.
@Diamond, every corrupt Nigerian politician hid under the “anti-Third Term” skirt! SMDH
“…you have the widest and greatest exposure, experience, outreach and possibly the best machinery and preparation for seeing the tough and likely dirty campaign ahead through…” & “… we ran an administration by Nigerians for all Nigerians where merit and performance count more than blood relationship, friendship or kith and kin…” I would say the above statement is fair and true enough for the PDP.
There are no permanent enemies in politics, only permanent interests. Is Atiku really banned from the USA? So if he wins, how would he solve that problem? I wish Donald duke would become president sha.
If he wins, as the President he will get immunity.
From a strategic point of view a vote for the other “independent candidates” Fela Durotoye, Duke, Oby et al is not going to count and in real terns a vote of Buhari. None of them has the political machinery that it takes to win a presidential election. Obama won in America because he clinched the democrats party ticket, a party with an established political ma machinery and not some unknown or nascent party. Like anything else, politics has its own process and sructure. I’d rather vote for Atiku than Buhari who has been in politics long enough and has a better chance of winning. He is corrupt but so is Tinubu aka baba sope who walks freely under Buhari’s administration and continues to hold Lagos to ransom. But I believe Atiku’s administration if he wins might mirror obasanjo’s which was not bad in terms of economic development. Atiku is exposed and strong. Buhari is just plain daft and clueless. If corruption goes all high other his administration and the independent are able to have a serious political machinery in the next four years then Atiku can also be voted out. I am sorry to let the cat out at this point he is the “better” and the most pragmatic choice.