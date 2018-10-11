Kanye West meets President Trump in the Oval Office of The White House

President Donald Trump hosted Kanye West and former football player and NHL Hall of Famer Jim Brown at the White House today, October 11, 2018, in Washington, DC.

Kanye West, a recording artist and a prominent Trump supporter, was at the White House to have lunch with the president and to meet with presidential son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner who has spearheaded the administration’s efforts to overhaul the criminal justice system.

See the photos below.

Photo Credit: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images