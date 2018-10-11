BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Kanye West meets President Trump in the Oval Office of The White House

11.10.2018 at By 1 Comment

President Donald Trump hosted Kanye West and former football player and NHL Hall of Famer Jim Brown at the White House today, October 11, 2018, in Washington, DC.

Kanye West, a recording artist and a prominent Trump supporter, was at the White House to have lunch with the president and to meet with presidential son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner who has spearheaded the administration’s efforts to overhaul the criminal justice system.

See the photos below.

Photo Credit: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

1 Comments on Kanye West meets President Trump in the Oval Office of The White House

Star Features

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

BN Movie of the Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija