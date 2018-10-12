Barack Obama commends Wife Michelle on her Efforts towards Newly-Launched Global Girl’s Alliance

Yesterday on International #DayoftheGirl, the Obama foundation launched the #GlobalGirlsAlliance, a program aimed at empowering adolescent girls around the world through education.

The 44th President of the United States of America, Barrack Obama took to his Twitter account to commend his wife Michelle Obama for all the work she has put into ensuring that adolescent girls have access to education.

I’m so proud of the work @MichelleObama has done over the years to ensure adolescent girls have access to education, and I know that the @GirlsAlliance will be another great chapter in her effort to get girls the opportunities they deserve. https://t.co/Ohv6NAylo4 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 11, 2018