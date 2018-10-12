BellaNaija

Kehinde Wiley, Dave Chappelle, Colin Kaepernick honoured with W.E.B. Du Bois Medal from Harvard

Kehinde Wiley, Florence Ladd, Kenneth Chenault, Shirley Ann Jackson, Pamela Joyner, Bryan Stevenson, Dave Chappelle, and Colin Kaepernick were awarded the W.E.B. Du Bois Medal by Harvard University on Thursday, October 11, 2018, in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The W. E. B. Du Bois Medal is Harvard’s highest honor in the field of African and African American studies.

It is awarded to individuals in the United States and across the globe in recognition of their contributions to African and African American culture and the life of the mind.

Recipients have included scholars, artists, writers, journalists, philanthropists, and public servants whose work has bolstered the field of African and African American studies.

See photos below.

CAMBRIDGE, MA – OCTOBER 11: Dave Chappelle on stage at the W.E.B. Du Bois Medal Award Ceremony at Harvard University on October 11, 2018 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. 2018 Honorees included Kehinde Wiley, Florence Ladd, Kenneth Chenault, Shirley Ann Jackson, Pamela Joyner, Bryan Stevenson, Dave Chappelle and Colin Kaepernick. (Photo by Paul Marotta/Getty Images)

CAMBRIDGE, MA – OCTOBER 11: Kehinde Wiley on stage at the W.E.B. Du Bois Medal Award Ceremony at Harvard University on October 11, 2018 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. 2018 Honorees included Kehinde Wiley, Florence Ladd, Kenneth Chenault, Shirley Ann Jackson, Pamela Joyner, Bryan Stevenson, Dave Chappelle and Colin Kaepernick. (Photo by Paul Marotta/Getty Images)

CAMBRIDGE, MA – OCTOBER 11: Florence Ladd on stage at the W.E.B. Du Bois Medal Award Ceremony at Harvard University on October 11, 2018 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. 2018 Honorees included Kehinde Wiley, Florence Ladd, Kenneth Chenault, Shirley Ann Jackson, Pamela Joyner, Bryan Stevenson, Dave Chappelle and Colin Kaepernick. (Photo by Paul Marotta/Getty Images)

CAMBRIDGE, MA – OCTOBER 11: Colin Kaepernick on stage at the W.E.B. Du Bois Medal Award Ceremony at Harvard University on October 11, 2018 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. 2018 Honorees included Kehinde Wiley, Florence Ladd, Kenneth Chenault, Shirley Ann Jackson, Pamela Joyner, Bryan Stevenson, Dave Chappelle and Colin Kaepernick. (Photo by Paul Marotta/Getty Images)

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Paul Marotta

