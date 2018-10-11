The Japanese passport is now the most powerful in the world, the 2018 Henley Passport Index has said.

Japanese passport holders can now travel to 190 countries in the world without a visa or granted visa on arrival access, overtaking the Singaporean passport, which allows travel to 189 destinations.

The third spot is shared by Germany, South Korea and France with 188 destinations followed by Denmark, Finland, Italy, Sweden and Spain with 187 destinations, and then Norway, U.S, UK among others with 186 destinations each.

The U.S and UK passports were the most powerful in 2015.

In Africa, the Seychelles (152 destinations), Mauritius (146 destinations), and South Africa (102 destinations), hold the top 1st (25th globally), 2nd (31st globally) and 3rd (52nd globally) spots respectively.

The Nigerian passport ranks 94th globally, with access to 47 destinations with a visa/visa on arrival.

The UAE passport came up from 62nd to the 21st place to make it the most powerful in the Middle East.

Iraq and Afghanistan hold the bottom spot as its passport holders can only visit 30 destinations without getting a visa first.