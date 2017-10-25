Singapore now has World’s most Powerful Passport – Report

Citizens of Singapore can now visit 159 countries around the world either visa free, or will have one issued on arrival.

In a ranking by Passport Index which ranks countries based on the number of countries their passports can give them access to visa free, Singapore claims the top spot with 159 countries.

Passport Index said Singapore moved to 159 countries after Paraguay removed restrictions for Singaporeans.

Germany, Sweden and South Korea, make up positions 2 and 3.

Nigeria can be found down in the 82nd spot, with 44 countries either visa free or visa issued on arrival.

See the top 10 below:

Singapore. Germany. Sweden, South Korea. Denmark, Finland, Italy, France, Spain, Norway, Japan, UK. Luxembourg, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Portugal. Malaysia, Ireland, U.S, Canada. Greece, New Zealand, Australia. Malta, Czechia, Iceland. Hungary. Slovenia, Slovakia, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia.

See full report HERE.

Photo Credit: missysiti