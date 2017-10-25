BellaNaija

Something Light! Find the Coke Studio inside any Coca-Cola bottle just like Falz – Watch the Commercial

25.10.2017

It seems rapper, actor, and song writer, Falz has finally found something light but guess where? Underneath the crown cork of a Coke bottle!
In the television commercial released by Coca-Cola for its popular music collaboration show, Coke Studio Africa, Falz jejely reveals that this season on the show, Coke Studio can be found inside any Coca-Cola bottle.

All you need to do is simply:

1)       Get a bottle of Coca-Cola
2)       Check under the crown for a code
3)       Using your MTN phone number, dial *505# and send the code
4)       Follow the steps to download exclusive music playlists, caller ring back tunes and wallpapers of your favorite artistes
Haven’t seen the TVC yet? Watch it here now!

Promo exclusive to MTN subscribers only.

