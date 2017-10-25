BellaNaija

New Music: 2Baba – Unconditional Love

25.10.2017

Following the success of the  recently concluded “Buckwyld n’ Breathless” concert, 2Baba returns with this emotional piece titled “Unconditional Love which is dedicated to his mum & loved ones.

The track was mixed and mastered by Zeeno Foster.

  • tm October 25, 2017 at 2:52 pm

    wooow wooow wooow no other word to start with. I swear 2baba has music in his blood. very dope song, amazing lyrics, flow and very lethal delivery. God pls continue blessing and keeping this legend for us. King anyday any decade. that’s why he is one of a few Africans that always makes me feel so proud that he is African. God bless

