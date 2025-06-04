South Korea Has a New President | Meet Lee Jae-myung

Liberal opposition leader Lee Jae–myung has been elected President of South Korea, defeating conservative rival Kim Moon–soo in a decisive victory. The snap election was triggered by the impeachment of former president Yoon Suk Yeol over a failed attempt to impose martial law in December.

Lee secured 49.3% of the vote, according to the National Election Commission, while Kim Moon-soo of the People Power Party (PPP) garnered 41.3%, with over 99% of ballots counted. Voter turnout reached nearly 80% of the nation’s 44.39 million eligible voters, the highest recorded in a presidential election since 1997.

Just past midnight on Wednesday, Kim Moon-soo conceded defeat in a brief speech and congratulated the president-elect. “I humbly accept the people’s choice,” Kim told reporters. “I congratulate President-elect Lee and wish him success.”

In his victory speech outside parliament, Lee Jae-myung pledged to bring unity to a deeply divided country. “We can overcome this temporary difficulty with the combined strength of our people, who have great capabilities,” he said. During his inauguration on Wednesday, the newly elected president reiterated his commitment to “serve with responsibility and unite the people.”

Lee has outlined four key priorities for his presidency: restoring democracy, reviving the economy, protecting citizens, and ensuring peace on the Korean Peninsula.