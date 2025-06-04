Connect with us

South Korea Has a New President | Meet Lee Jae-myung

Joy Mojisola Raimi Wrapped Her Miss World Journey in Gratitude & a Top 20 Spot

Donald Trump Moves to Restrict Harvard’s International Enrolment | What This Means for Foreign Applicants

Renowned African Novelist and Language Activist Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o Has Passed Away

Burger Week Is Back | June 16th to 26th

Lost In Lagos Plus Magazine Unveils Landmark Sports Issue

Opeyemi Bright and Jason Jackson Make History as London’s Newest Nigerian-Born Mayors

Konga 103.7FM Hits 1.6M Listeners in 4 Months!

Konga 103.7FM Targets Youth Audience with Campus Activation Rollout

A New Era Begins: Priscilla Ojo Mkambala Joins itel as Face of Affordable Tech for the Next Generation

Lee Jae-myung becomes South Korea’s president in a historic election, pledging to restore democracy and heal divisions.
Photo Credit: China Daily/Instagram

Liberal opposition leader Lee Jaemyung has been elected President of South Korea, defeating conservative rival Kim Moonsoo in a decisive victory. The snap election was triggered by the impeachment of former president Yoon Suk Yeol over a failed attempt to impose martial law in December.

Lee secured 49.3% of the vote, according to the National Election Commission, while Kim Moon-soo of the People Power Party (PPP) garnered 41.3%, with over 99% of ballots counted. Voter turnout reached nearly 80% of the nation’s 44.39 million eligible voters, the highest recorded in a presidential election since 1997.

Just past midnight on Wednesday, Kim Moon-soo conceded defeat in a brief speech and congratulated the president-elect. “I humbly accept the people’s choice,” Kim told reporters. “I congratulate President-elect Lee and wish him success.”

In his victory speech outside parliament, Lee Jae-myung pledged to bring unity to a deeply divided country. “We can overcome this temporary difficulty with the combined strength of our people, who have great capabilities,” he said. During his inauguration on Wednesday, the newly elected president reiterated his commitment to “serve with responsibility and unite the people.”

Lee has outlined four key priorities for his presidency: restoring democracy, reviving the economy, protecting citizens, and ensuring peace on the Korean Peninsula.

A prominent figure in South Korea’s left-leaning Democratic Party, Lee is known for his populist style and compelling life story. Born into poverty as the fifth of seven children, he dropped out of school in his early teens to work and support his family in Seongnam, a satellite city of Seoul. Despite lacking formal education, he later earned middle and high school diplomas through self-study while working.

In 1982, Lee was admitted to Chung-Ang University in Seoul to study law, passing the bar exam four years later. As a lawyer, he became a staunch advocate for underprivileged citizens, representing victims of industrial accidents and residents displaced by urban redevelopment projects.

Lee’s political career began in earnest in 2006 with an unsuccessful bid for Seongnam’s mayorship. He won the seat in 2010 on his second attempt and was re-elected in 2014. From 2018 to 2021, he served as governor of Gyeonggi Province, South Korea’s most populous region.

