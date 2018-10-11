Why Fayemi “should help me pay” Workers’ Salary Arrears – Fayose

Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti state has said that incoming governor Kayode Fayemi will pay the state’s workers’ four months salary arrears.

He said the state wouldn’t be owing workers if the federal government had not been withheld by the federal government, ThisDay reports.

Fayose made this known on Wednesday while inaugurating an Afao-Ekiti school built by his administration.

“They paid other states Paris Refund, they didn’t pay Ekiti, Fayemi should help me pay the money. They didn’t pay N2.2 billion Budget Support Fund. My promise is fulfilled but the money is in the hands of government, they should help me to pay,” he said.