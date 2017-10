Rising womenswear brand J24 has released its first collection titled Premiere and it features denim staples that can be worn everywhere.

The type of woman the brand caters to is one who is living life on her own terms, adventurous with a constantly evolving sense of style.

Check out the full collection

Brand: J24 | : J24 | @j2four

Model: Ifeoma Nwogu | : Ifeoma Nwogu | @ifeoma_nwobu

Styling: Henry Uduku | : Henry Uduku | @mruduku

Makeup: Kemi | : Kemi | @jogis_artistry

Photography: Ngozi Ejionueme | : Ngozi Ejionueme | @ngozieme

Studio: Studio Fresco | : Studio Fresco | @studiofresco