Connect with over 150 Philanthropists & Social Investors at 2017 Annual APF Conference | October 30th – 31st

The 2017 African Philanthropy Forum Conference themed “African Philanthropy in a Changing Global Context” is coming to Nigeria this year from October 30 – 31, 2017 at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The impactful and exciting conference has been hosted in 3 other African countries – Ethiopia, Rwanda and Morocco. This conference will have over 150 philanthropists, social investors and social entrepreneurs congregating in one location over the two-day period, to discuss the role of philanthropists in shaping the continent’s future through their influence and role as catalysts.

During the Conference, delegates and over 50 inspiring speakers will discuss issues ranging from increasing philanthropic impact, changing the African narrative, curbing migration, opportunities in youth unemployment, the role of philanthropists in fostering local giving and homegrown solutions to challenges on the continent amongst others.

Speakers include Tsitsi Masiyiwa, Co-Chair, Higherlife Foundation;HRH Queen Sylvia (Buganda Kingdom), Bill Campbell, Chairman, The END Fund; HE Toyin Saraki, Founder, Wellbeing Foundation Africa; Rtd. General TY Danjuma, Chairman, TY Danjuma Foundation; Nyokabi Kenyatta, Founder, Kenyatta Foundation; Amb. W.S Symington, US Ambassador to Nigeria; and Hon. George Werner, Liberian Minister for Education.

The Conference opens on October 29, with a private viewing of SARO The Musical. SARO has been described as “a moving artistic portrait of The African Dream”. Other pre-conference events include cultural sites visits, city tour and a taste of Nigerian cuisine.

African Philanthropy Forum (APF), an affiliate of Global Philanthropy Forum, was launched in 2014 to build a community of African philanthropists and social investors committed to inclusive and sustainable growth throughout Africa.

Over the past couple of years, APF has devoted its efforts to establishing a stronger presence on the Continent through its Annual Conferences and Regional Meetings. To date, APF has engaged approximately 680 philanthropists and social investors in eight countries.

For additional information about APF and the Conference, visit www.africanpf.org

