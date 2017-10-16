BellaNaija

Inspired!

Ladies! Find out how to successfully shoot your shot on a New Episode of “Things Men Say”

16.10.2017 at By Leave a Comment

On a new episode of “Things Men Say”, Farati, YB, Joules and Felix share tips on how ladies can successfully shoot their shot.

Watch

Ladies, has shooting your shot ever worked? Let us know in the comment section below!

Comment  0

Tagged With: , Filed Under: BN TV, Relationships

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Lagos Party Remix (feat. Naeto C, D'banj, Muna, eLDee, 9ice) Banky W. 6:05
  2. Baddest Boy feat. Wizkid, Skales & Banky W E.M.E 3:59
  3. Big Boy feat. Olu Maintain, Oladele & Banky W eLDee 4:56
  4. Bahd Baddo Baddest feat. Davido & Olamide Falz 3:51
  5. Champion Remix ft. Da Grin, Naeto C, Vector, Sasha & GT Da Guitarman General Pype 4:33
  6. We Are Africans (Rmx) Ft. Femi Kuti, Da Grin, eLDee, DJ Zeez, Kel, Ay.com, Moe Money JJC 4:07
  7. King Kong (Remix) Ft. Phyno, Reminisce, Classiq, Uzi Vector 4:52
  8. Adaobi ft. Don Jazzy, Reekado Banks, Korede Bello & Dija Mavins 4:20
  9. Dorobucci ft. Don Jazzy, Tiwa Savage, Dr SID, D’Prince, Reekado Banks, Korede Bello & Di’Ja Mavins 4:27
  10. Ovation Red Carol 2011 ft. Yemi Alade, Ice Prince Zamani, Waje, YQ, Wizkid, Segun Obe, Chidinma, IBK, Eva, Jaywon, Malaika, Shayne, Ugly, Karate Kid, Dipp, Kefee & Sir Shina Peters Ovation All Stars 8:18

Star Features

Maramma Beauty School is now open for registration!

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija