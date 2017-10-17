Binge Watch TWO New Episodes of Season Four of “Professor Johnbull” on BN TV

“Professor Johnbull” has released two new episodes from season four just at the right time and you can watch both of them here.

Episode 12- What about you

This episode pays attention to good citizenship, where everyone takes collective responsibility for the good and development of the country.

The episode is a rhetorical probe on what roles individuals should play to make the society better before putting the blame on others for the shortcomings of the government and other individuals in the society.

Watch



Episode 13 – Stigma

This episode touches on the issue of stigmatisation and discrimination against ex-convicts and people living with HIV and other infectious diseases.

The episode calls for a full and unconditional integration of all those who had served their terms in prison custody, because discriminating against them can push them into further crime, which will be to the detriment of the society.

Watch

