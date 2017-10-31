“An act of terror”: At least 8 Dead after Truck attack in Manhattan

A man in Manhattan has reportedly killed at least 8 people after he drove pick-up truck down a bike path close to the Hudson River.

According to the New York Times, the driver, in a Home Depot truck, drove down a lengthy bike path and hit numerous people before he jumped out with 2 fake guns and got shot by the police.

At least 11 people have been reported injured.

The driver, who is being treated at a hospital, also crashed into a school bus, although it is unclear if anyone was in the bus.

An eyewitness said he saw a man crash his white pickup truck and emerge from the vehicle at Chambers and West Streets.

The eyewitness said the front of the truck was smashed and the driver appeared injured. Somebody yelled, “He’s got a gun, run, run!” he said.

According to AP, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said the incident is being described as “an act of terror” aimed at civilians.

Photo Credit: Kena Betancur/Getty Images