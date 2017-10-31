BellaNaija

Miss Peru contestants list Statistics of Violence against Women instead of Body Measurements

While it is expected of women in beauty pageants to list their body measurements (bust, waist, hip), the contestants of Miss Peru defied the norm and instead listed statistics of violence against women across their country.

Peru has seen a feminist uprising in recent years. Gender based violence in the country largely goes unpunished, and, tired, the women are protesting every chance they get.

Their statements, translated by Buzzfeed, included percentages of women who suffer violence and girls and teenagers who are abused in schools, and numbers of women who suffer sexual abuse, are trafficked, and are killed.

And as the women spoke, the organizers displayed a backdrop of faces of women who have suffered gender-based violence in the country.

