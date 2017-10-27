Protect yourself against Unplanned Pregnancy – Be Lydia Smart!

People wonder these days if their lives revolve around the choices they make. Yes, we are all responsible for who we are today. The choices we make and ideas we conceive pave the road for our future. A quote from Confucius says, “People’s lives are the result of the choices they make or fail to make”. The path one takes in life is not arbitrary. Choices and their consequences determine the course of every person’s life.

If 100 sexually active women choose not to use any contraception 80 to 90 will become pregnant in a year. If the same 100 sexually active women choose to use one form of contraception or another about 20 to 30 will still be pregnant due to human errors and negligence around the use of the methods chosen. If the 100 women then choose to use the Lydia IUD only 0.8% may get pregnant which is negligible.

Lydia IUD is a small plastic device wrapped with safe and natural copper device that is placed in a woman’s womb to prevent pregnancy for up to 10 years. Lydia IUD is a non-hormonal contraceptive that is safe, affordable, widely available and can be used by different category of women. Lydia IUD can also be used as an emergency contraception if inserted within 5 days of unprotected sexual intercourse.

Lydia IUD takes only 5 minutes to be inserted and you stay protected for as long as 10 years. It simply works by preventing fertilization of a woman’s matured egg by slowing down the speed and movement of sperm so it cannot reach the egg. Once removed, there is an immediate return to fertility and can be inserted immediately after delivery. Lydia IUD requires no daily checks or follow up at the clinic.

Sponsored Content