Be Like Chuks’ Dad! VAIDS urges Nigerian Taxpayers to regularize their Tax Status

The Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS) is a time-limited opportunity for Nigerian Taxpayers to regularize their tax status relating to past tax periods. In exchange for fully and honestly declaring previously undisclosed assets and income between now and March 31st, 2018, taxpayers will benefit from forgiveness of overdue interest and penalties, and the assurance that they will not face criminal prosecution for tax offences or be subject to tax investigations.

So, be like Chuks’ dad, declare your income and assets and enjoy your achievements without fear of penalties, interest on overdue taxes, prosecution for tax offences and audit investigation.

This Message Is Brought To You By The Taxpayers Association of Nigeria (TAN)

 

————————————————————————————————————————————
Sponsored Content

 

