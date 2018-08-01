Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Loves It! WATCH this Fun Cover of Tekno’s ‘Yawa’ by her Big Brother & his Family

BellaNaija

Not only does the Adichie family have an award-winning author in it, it appears they may also have a budding musician in the family.

Nigerian author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has shared a video of her elder brother Chuks and his family’s take on a fun cover of Tekno‘s hit ‘Yawa’ featuring her sister-in-law Tinuke, niece Kamsi and nephew Chinedum.

Chimamanda shared the video on her Facebook page with the caption:

Please watch my beloved big brother Chuks, sister-in-law Tinuke, niece Kamsi and nephew Chinedum — coolest family in the world — as they appreciate, in the best possible way, Tekno’s wonderful song ‘Yawa.’ I love it! ~CNA

Watch:

