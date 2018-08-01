2019 Elections: Fela Durotoye, Kingsley Moghalu & Yele Sowore form Coalition

2019 presidential aspirants Fela Durotoye, Kingsley Moghalu and Yele Sowore have formed a coalition ahead of the elections.
The trio held a meeting on Tuesday, July 31, tagged Visionary Presidential Aspirants Coming Together (PACT).
Fela shared photos of the meeting on his Instagram, sharing the resolutions they decided upon.
They are building a united front, he shared, as “collaboration, not competition, will deliver a new Nigeria.”
He continued that there is presently no official representative of the coalition, and internal processes will produce a candidate.
He wrote:
Visionary Presidential Aspirants Coming Together (PACT)
Towards the 2019 General Elections. “Election As Revolution” being text of a communique issued after a consultative meeting of Presidential Aspirants on Tuesday 31st July 2018.
OUR RESOLVE AND DECISIONS
In the light of the foregoing and as a response to the collective yearnings and aspirations of our people; we have resolved as follows:
1: Recognising that at the core of our existential challenges as a people and nation is the failure of leadership
2: We affirm, that as the new face of visionary leadership for our country, we are collectively stepping into the fray, to fill the leadership vacuum, and offer leadership at this momentous juncture in our history;
3: We affirm that collectively, we are committed to the process of building a United Front to mobilize our people to lead the change we desire during the 2019 general elections;
4: We understand that Unity is a process, and not an event, and as such, we undertake to effect necessary steps towards consolidating on the process of building a united front based on shared vision and ideas;
5: Towards this end, we are in agreement that internal party processes towards producing eventual party candidates and flag bearers should be allowed to reach its logical conclusion;
6: Furthermore, we are committed to step up the process of building a united front once party candidates have emerged; and shall continually hold consultations among ourselves and broker conversations with our parties towards ensuring that we are able to present a United Front towards the 2019 general elections;
7: Finally, we know that the 2019 general elections will be a historically decisive one; we know that the conditions are ripening for an electoral process with outcome that can be revolutionarily transformative.
8: We embrace this process of the 2019 election as a revolution.
We represent the future of our country, a future which begins now; and we know it.
Also present at the meeting were conveners of the Our Mumu Don Do movement, Deji Adeyanju and Charly Boy.
See photos from the meeting:
Photo Credit: feladurotoye
Yaaaaay Halleluuuiiiaaaaaaaaaa! This is what I’ve been hoping for! Chei God I hope Nigerians will be open enough to give these guys a chance oo. Sort of how Macron came from nowhere and won. We cannot keep recycling the very very shameful pdp and apc clowns that think they own Nigeria and have branded us stupid 😩😩😩.
As in!!!!!
When I talk, pple will just be saying, they can’t win o, haba!!! U pple want to still vote for those recycled thieves???
Pls o, see young pple, let us support them.
My fellow Ibo pple, nothing like Kinglsey does not stand a chance pls, support your brother now, whatever the outcome, you will know that u did your part pls, My fellow youths let’s support our fellow youths, these are pple that speak, and u can tell they understand what needs to be done.
Sowore has promised to cut off those useless thieves in d so called thief higher house. My fellow Yoruba pple, ejo, no APC this time o, let us support our own with a vision pls.
Nigerians, this is the time to take a stand pls, it can happen, and it will happen if we let it
Get ur PVCs guys, we have candidates
Sweetheart, Macron did not come from nowhere and became president .
I live in France, and I can assure you Macron has been in politics since day 1 of his career.
He did not just wake up one day and started imagining how he could take advantage of a gullible bunch to become president…he had a true cause.
In France, there is a type of circle termed “au fonctionnaire”, the people who fall in this category almost have a destiny to rule the country/government one way or another at one point or another in their lives…of course, not necessarily becoming a president – It could be in a big public parastatal, ministry, etc
And most of the people you also see in this category must have been educated in a certain type of higher institution called ENA (Ecole Nationale d”Administration) or Pantheon Assas, where in their youth they are naturally thought and inclined to be future political administrators. This is the case of Macron, Hollande, D’Estaing etc.
Or they must taken up real time experiences working in administration, if their prior education is not linked to ENA.
Even though they might perch around in various industries sometimes, they end up in political administrations .
France being a structured country, you will see this applies to many other sectors on the country through earlier education. You will most likely become a CEO if you attended HEC or Ecole Polytechnic, you will most likely become a top management in a technical MNC if you attended Ecole Polytechnic, Institut des Mines Arts et Metiers. You will most like become a literary god/godess if you attended La Sorbonne.etc It is almost a giving.
So my dear, just because the old cargos in APC & PDP have been toiling with the future of the youth does not mean, we should just jump at the first example of a youth we see.
Nigeria did this in 2015, when they chose Buhari (ANYTHING BUT GEJ…..remember). Where are we today?
STAY WOKE PEOPLE!
This is a good development. What I do hope is that we shun tribal sentiments and vote for visionary and smart leaders irrespective of what their name sounds like or what part of the country they are from . I just pray that this united front is a genuine one and that the internal democracy prevails. Also it is very important that we also have very credible and selfless legislators who truly have the concerns of the people at heart. If we have this crop of senators and reps even with a good president we will still be where we are. Finally we the people who are intellectuals should all come out and vote if you don’t have a PVC get it NOW!. If we truly want a Nigeria of our dreams we need to vote in people with sound vision and plans and people who have the will to make innovative developments.
One step forward.
Please, come out with a practical Maifesto with delivery timelines and enforceable consequences for both political office holders (both elected and appointed) as well as civil servants. The Maniesto must addressand urgently sort out the power sector, transport especially railway to linking key areas in the 6 geopolitical zones, ensure all the other seaports in the south-southern and south-eastern Nigeria are made fully functional and totally cancel the Quota-system to be replaced by meritocracy.
This should be cascaded down to the Local Government Couuncil and the people must be giveh the power tp oust any corrupt or non-performing leader.
Morale: high!
Motivated
Motivated
Motivated
Young people of Nigeria!!!!! Arise and vote
Fear catch me when I thought that PDP nonsense alliance was the coalition they promised. Nigerians if you say you have sense, you will support these people. You have been ABUSED, MOLESTED, HARASSED and RAPED by those geriatric political goons and their minions for FIFTY EIGHT years! They must go. It is not a debate. There is no ‘what ifs’ any more. Stop expecting a miracle from elements that do not have the qualifications to be appointed into leadership positions. They have nothing to offer, other than hate, poverty, strife, murder- they are a bunch of blood thirsty demons. Wickedness is their offspring. 58 years is enough to know they cannot offer you anything. Insanity is “doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results”. Just google Kingsley Moghalu’s qualification for goodness sake!
“Kingsley Chiedu Moghalu, political economist, lawyer and former United Nations official, is Professor of Practice in International Business and Public Policy at The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University.[1] He is the Founder of Sogato Strategies LLC, an emerging markets risk, strategy and macroeconomic advisory firm, and a Senior Adviser of the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum (OMFIF). He is also a Contributory Editor of Central Banking Journal. In 2016, Moghalu founded the Institute for Governance and Economic Transformation (IGET), a think tank focused on the achievement of inclusive economic growth and effective public policy in developing countries.”
Why shouldn’t I give such a person a chance?
Enough of sacrificing intellect or people with the technical know-how over sentimental rubbish. Take your country back, for goodness sake.
BellaNaija, did you swallow my comment?
Is there anything offensive in educating people?
love this but they need northerners too to catch the whole geographical zone and the surely need to campaign and generate funds just like Obama did in his first presidential primaries, I can work with these young men and give them my ideas for free. They need state coordinators of their campaign and women leaders too
WHO ARE THESE PEOPLE ABEG? IS SOWORE NOT ONE OF THOSE THAT FORCED BUHARI TO OUR THROAT? HAS HE APOLOGISED TO NIGERIANS? YEYE DEY SMELL
my vote goes where FD is! Kingsley, Sowore…very loaded guys. I pray they make it.
For Nigerian politics………..This must be a joke sha!
HAPPY ABOUT THIS COALITION BUT CAN WE BE HONEST WITH OURSELVES, NONE OF THESE GUYS WILL WIN BECAUSE WE ARE NIGERIANS AND ALL WE DO IS TALK NO ACTION,
I Feel really good about this. Pls let’s know the party, I’m willing to volunteer for the campaign.
Your independence was decided over tea , cupcakes and biscuits. I hear Abubakar had several helpings to the consternation of the other delegates. Lol .Please compare with the independence of the USA ! ; for example !
Now this is how they have been deciding governance for your country over the last 58 years ( not talking about the British here ) Trust me, this people here cannot do much for you . They all have their different axes to grind.
Your power is not in your votes . The Kind of country you want cannot come from votes : at least not yet :
We all know the cost of good governance. The day we embrace it , salvation will come . For. now , enjoy your delusions !
Jeez, don’t be so pessimistic!
More like it… now time to build network and structures across the 6 geo-political zones. You guys can