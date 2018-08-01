Serena Williams loses 6-1 6-0 to Johanna Konta in Worst Defeat of her Career

Serena Williams‘ first-round match against Johanna Konta in the Silicon Valley Classic turned out to be the worst defeat of her career.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion lost 6-1 6-0, making it the first time since the start of her professional career in 1995 that she’s failed to win at least 2 games in a match.

According to CNN, Serena, speaking after the match, said:

I think she played well in the second set and I think I wasn’t sharp at all in the first set and she got confident and she clearly ran away with it.

Johanna acknowledged that Serena wasn’t playing at her best level, saying:

I tried to put aside the incredible champion she is and just play the player of the day. She obviously wasn’t playing at her best level, nowhere near it, and I really just tried to play the match on my terms. I felt I did better than her on the day but it’s still a humbling experience to be out here with her.

