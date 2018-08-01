Serena Williams loses 6-1 6-0 to Johanna Konta in Worst Defeat of her Career

Serena Williams‘ first-round match against Johanna Konta in the Silicon Valley Classic turned out to be the worst defeat of her career.
The 23-time Grand Slam champion lost 6-1 6-0, making it the first time since the start of her professional career in 1995 that she’s failed to win at least 2 games in a match.
According to CNN, Serena, speaking after the match, said:
I think she played well in the second set and I think I wasn’t sharp at all in the first set and she got confident and she clearly ran away with it.
Johanna acknowledged that Serena wasn’t playing at her best level, saying:
I tried to put aside the incredible champion she is and just play the player of the day.
She obviously wasn’t playing at her best level, nowhere near it, and I really just tried to play the match on my terms.
I felt I did better than her on the day but it’s still a humbling experience to be out here with her.
Photo Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Serena dear woory not you will yet rise again. Every champ has their low moments.
oooh. i always take her victories and losses soooo personal. lol. it’s insane, but I am forever rooting for this woman! i hope she doesn’t let this get to her much. My faith in her is not even shaken cos I know, she will get back on top, things are just shaky for now is all and its normal.