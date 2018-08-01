BellaNaija

Serena Williams loses 6-1 6-0 to Johanna Konta in Worst Defeat of her Career

01.08.2018 at By 2 Comments

Serena Williams' 6-1 6-0 loss to Johanna Konta becomes Worst Defeat of her Career | BellaNaija

Serena Williams of the United States serves gets ready by her chair before her match against Johanna Konta of Great Britain during Day 2 of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic at Spartan Tennis Complex on July 31, 2018 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Serena Williams‘ first-round match against Johanna Konta in the Silicon Valley Classic turned out to be the worst defeat of her career.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion lost 6-1 6-0, making it the first time since the start of her professional career in 1995 that she’s failed to win at least 2 games in a match.

According to CNN, Serena, speaking after the match, said:

I think she played well in the second set and I think I wasn’t sharp at all in the first set and she got confident and she clearly ran away with it.

Johanna acknowledged that Serena wasn’t playing at her best level, saying:

I tried to put aside the incredible champion she is and just play the player of the day.

She obviously wasn’t playing at her best level, nowhere near it, and I really just tried to play the match on my terms.

I felt I did better than her on the day but it’s still a humbling experience to be out here with her.

Photo Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

  • nene August 1, 2018 at 3:34 pm

    Serena dear woory not you will yet rise again. Every champ has their low moments.

  • whocares August 1, 2018 at 5:05 pm

    oooh. i always take her victories and losses soooo personal. lol. it’s insane, but I am forever rooting for this woman! i hope she doesn’t let this get to her much. My faith in her is not even shaken cos I know, she will get back on top, things are just shaky for now is all and its normal.

