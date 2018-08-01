BellaNaija

Sokoto Governor Aminu Tambuwal dumps APC for PDP

01.08.2018 at By 1 Comment

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto

Sokoto state governor and former Speaker of House of Representatives Aminu Tambuwal has joined the list of governors who have dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Tambuwal made the announcement in a Tweet on Wednesday.

Governors Samuel Ortom (Benue) and Abdulfatah Ahmed (Kwara) had earlier left the party.

Tambuwal wrote:

I have consulted widely especially with the people of sokoto and they have confidently assured me of my next political move. I hereby defect officially to the Power to the People

