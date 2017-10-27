Catalonian Lawmakers declare Independence from Spain

Lawmakers of the Catalonia regional parliament have voted to split from Spain in a ballot boycotted by the opposition.

According to CNN, the lawmakers had voted in secret following a heated debate on the motion “to form the Catalan Republic as an independent and sovereign state.”

The members of the parliament backed the motion 70 – 10.

The motion called for the transfer of power from the central Spanish government to an independent Catalonia.

Spanish Prime Minister, Mariano Rajoy, minutes after the declaration, wrote on Twitter: “I ask all Spaniards to remain calm. The rule of law will restore legality in Catalonia.”

Spain’s Senate, following the declaration, approved measures allowing the Spanish government to impose a direct rule over the region, and Rajoy is expected to begin moves to remove the Catalan President, Carles Puigdemont, and his ministers, from office.

