Connect with us

Style

Take A Look At Taofeek Abijako's Love Letter To Dad, Presented At The 2023 New York Fashion Week

Style

How To Make The Best Tasting Butter In 10 Minutes: Yemisi Odusanya Shares Her Secret

Style

You Can’t Miss #BNSConvos: Breaking The Glass Ceiling in Corporate Africa this Sunday On IG Live With Fadé Ogunro & Funto Ibuoye

Style

Idia Aisien Teams Up With 4ey by Uju Estelo For its Latest Capsule Collection

Style

Orange Is Making A Sweet Statement & We've Got The Top Looks This Week On #Bellastylista: Issue 229

Style

Check Out This Week’s Chic Workwear Looks | Edition 164

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style Love -Vol. 427

Style

Check Out How The Gorgeous Yusufs Took Paris Fashion Week In Ultra Style

Style

#GRWM: Jackie Aina's Glam Session For John Legend's LOVEDº1 Launch Party

Style

BN Style Spotlight: Let's Talk About Tiwa Savage's Front Row LEWKS At Fashion Week 2023

Style

Take A Look At Taofeek Abijako’s Love Letter To Dad, Presented At The 2023 New York Fashion Week

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Nigerian Multidisciplinary artist – Taofeek Abijako considers himself more than a fashion designer, but rather an artist who expresses himself through various mediums, one of which happens to be clothing. On the 14th of February which is Lovers’ Day, Taofeek through his New York City-based clothing brand – Head Of State – took the 2023 New York Fashion Week Runway with Nike to present an ode to his beloved father – Nureni Abijako, who is also a fashion designer and has been a remarkable influence on his works.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HEAD OF STATE (@headofstate_)

Titled Memories Of Home, Head Of State’s FW23 collection is an artistic conversation between two journeys: a combination of Taofeek’s memories of home as he emigrated from Nigeria to the U.S. with his father who had first taken a journey from Nigeria to Spain illegally in the early 2000s to find greener pastures but had to return home and then later relocated to the U.S. after winning a visa through a lottery system as well as Taofeek’s assimilation into the western culture after immigration. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HEAD OF STATE (@headofstate_)

On his journey, Nureni had vivid dreams of home: the air, the textures, the conversations, and the architecture which became references for this collection as well as the textures he experienced in the desert, the waters he sailed across borders, and the lands he saw. Taofeek hopes this show will transport his audience into a different universe, one where they’d experience Lagos – Africa’s Fashion Capital.

Expectations were high given how impactful Taofeek’s debut collection, Homecoming had been: described by ESSENCE as an eternal moment that celebrated Blackness and beauty within the familiarity of home. Styled with Nike footwears, this time Taofeek’s storytelling prowess deeply moved his audience, climaxing with barefooted models who depicted the “on foot” journey to its final moment where his last model rocked a sustainable outfit that was disintegrated by water. Stepping into the water booth at the centre of the runway was a vivid spiritual moment that sent chills down the viewers’ veins. Created by producer Donis, the show’s soundtrack, was a major part of the messaging with traditional sounds from Nigeria and the serene introspection of water and nature.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HEAD OF STATE (@headofstate_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HEAD OF STATE (@headofstate_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HEAD OF STATE (@headofstate_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HEAD OF STATE (@headofstate_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HEAD OF STATE (@headofstate_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HEAD OF STATE (@headofstate_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HEAD OF STATE (@headofstate_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HEAD OF STATE (@headofstate_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HEAD OF STATE (@headofstate_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HEAD OF STATE (@headofstate_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HEAD OF STATE (@headofstate_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HEAD OF STATE (@headofstate_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HEAD OF STATE (@headofstate_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HEAD OF STATE (@headofstate_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HEAD OF STATE (@headofstate_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HEAD OF STATE (@headofstate_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HEAD OF STATE (@headofstate_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HEAD OF STATE (@headofstate_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HEAD OF STATE (@headofstate_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HEAD OF STATE (@headofstate_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HEAD OF STATE (@headofstate_)

Taofeek gave ESSENCE exclusive access to his runway show. Hit the ▶ button below to watch a short behind the scenes clip and go to essence.com for the full video:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ESSENCE (@essence)

Credits

@feek____

@headofstate_

@essence

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

css.php