Grace Adepoju Shares How To Make Delicious African Okra Soup

Okro, known in many English-speaking countries as ladies’ fingers or ochro, is a flowering plant in the mallow family with edible green seed pods cultivated in warm and tropical climates, such as Africa and South Asia.

Okra is French slang for the fruit of the Okro plant which comes in two colours — red and green. Both varieties taste the same, and the red one turns green when cooked. It is rich in magnesium, folate, fibre, antioxidants, and vitamins C, K1 and A. It may help support healthy pregnancy, heart health, blood sugar and may have anticancer properties.

Beauty expert cum food & lifestyle content creator – Grace Adepoju – shows us how to make the delicious African Okra Soup. Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

