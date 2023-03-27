Connect with us

Style

#BNSWomensMonth: All The Nuggets from Our #BNSConvos23 with African Leading Women | WATCH

Style

Grace Adepoju Shares How To Make Delicious African Okra Soup

Style

Take A Look At Taofeek Abijako's Love Letter To Dad, Presented At New York Fashion Week

Style

How To Make The Best Tasting Butter In 10 Minutes: Yemisi Odusanya Shares Her Secret

Style

You Can’t Miss #BNSConvos: Breaking The Glass Ceiling in Corporate Africa this Sunday On IG Live With Fadé Ogunro & Funto Ibuoye

Style

Idia Aisien Teams Up With 4ey by Uju Estelo For its Latest Capsule Collection

Style

Orange Is Making A Sweet Statement & We've Got The Top Looks This Week On #Bellastylista: Issue 229

Style

Check Out This Week’s Chic Workwear Looks | Edition 164

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style Love -Vol. 427

Style

Check Out How The Gorgeous Yusufs Took Paris Fashion Week In Ultra Style

Style

#BNSWomensMonth: All The Nuggets from Our #BNSConvos23 with African Leading Women | WATCH

Published

18 mins ago

 on

For three weeks in March, BellaNaija Style hosted relevant, thought-provoking conversations every Sunday with African female industry leaders in the fashion, beauty and media space on @bellanaijastyle‘s Instagram Live.

So, if you missed any of our #BNSConvos during our BellaNaija Style Women’s Month 2023, we’ve rounded up the three powerful sessions that touched up on Beauty, the Intersection of Fashion, Technology & Law and Breaking Glass Ceilings in Corporate Africa.

Session 1

Topic: The Impact of Social Media in Building A Successful Beauty Brand in Africa

Speaker: Diana Eneje

This conversation with Diana Eneje touched on leveraging social media to build a successful beauty brand in Africa, from creating engaging content to building a loyal customer base.

Listen to the thought-provoking and fun conversation below to get insights into how social media has provided her with the platform to reach a global audience.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaijaStyle (@bellanaijastyle)

Session 2

Topic: Exploring Fashion Law & Addressing the “What I Ordered vs What I Got” Issue

Speakers: Annie OtiMally Mbamalu & Ayodele Adetimehin

This conversation centred on fashion law and consumer protection, laws and regulations designed to protect consumers from fraudulent advertising and misrepresentations.

Listen to the thought-provoking and relevant conversation below to get insights on the opportunities that arise from the intersection of creativity and legal requirements, as well as emerging trends and technologies that could help to address false advertising.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaijaStyle (@bellanaijastyle)

Session 3

Topic: Breaking The Glass Ceiling in Corporate Africa

Speakers: Fadé Ogunro & Funto Ibuoye

This discussion addressed the challenges faced by women in corporate Africa and strategies for breaking through the glass ceiling.

Listen to the thought-provoking and relevant conversation below to get insights on the initiatives that have succeeded in increasing women’s representation in leadership roles, such as mentorship and sponsorship programs, and the best practices for creating a more equitable workplace.

Follow the conversations on Instagram with #BNSConvos #BNSWomensMonth and #BNSWomensMonth2023

 

 

 

 

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: On Days When Knowledge Becomes a Burden

Adaugo Nwankpa: How the Esusu System Empowers Women Across Generations

Omilola Oshikoya: Recession and Other Global Financial Crisis of 2023 (1)

Mfonobong Inyang: Giving Women Their Flowers This History Month

Victor Ogu: Stop Inventing! Start Where the Knowledge Stops
css.php