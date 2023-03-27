BNSWomensMonth: All The Nuggets from Our #BNSConvos23 with African Leading Women | WATCH

For three weeks in March, BellaNaija Style hosted relevant, thought-provoking conversations every Sunday with African female industry leaders in the fashion, beauty and media space on @bellanaijastyle‘s Instagram Live.

So, if you missed any of our #BNSConvos during our BellaNaija Style Women’s Month 2023, we’ve rounded up the three powerful sessions that touched up on Beauty, the Intersection of Fashion, Technology & Law and Breaking Glass Ceilings in Corporate Africa.

Session 1

Topic: The Impact of Social Media in Building A Successful Beauty Brand in Africa

Speaker: Diana Eneje

This conversation with Diana Eneje touched on leveraging social media to build a successful beauty brand in Africa, from creating engaging content to building a loyal customer base.

Listen to the thought-provoking and fun conversation below to get insights into how social media has provided her with the platform to reach a global audience.

Session 2

Topic: Exploring Fashion Law & Addressing the “What I Ordered vs What I Got” Issue

Speakers: Annie Oti, Mally Mbamalu & Ayodele Adetimehin

This conversation centred on fashion law and consumer protection, laws and regulations designed to protect consumers from fraudulent advertising and misrepresentations.

Listen to the thought-provoking and relevant conversation below to get insights on the opportunities that arise from the intersection of creativity and legal requirements, as well as emerging trends and technologies that could help to address false advertising.

Session 3

Topic: Breaking The Glass Ceiling in Corporate Africa

Speakers: Fadé Ogunro & Funto Ibuoye

This discussion addressed the challenges faced by women in corporate Africa and strategies for breaking through the glass ceiling.

Listen to the thought-provoking and relevant conversation below to get insights on the initiatives that have succeeded in increasing women’s representation in leadership roles, such as mentorship and sponsorship programs, and the best practices for creating a more equitable workplace.

