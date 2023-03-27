Connect with us

We Are Taking Debonair Style Lessons For The Week From Nollywood's Heartthrob - Jim Iyke

We Are Taking Debonair Style Lessons For The Week From Nollywood’s Heartthrob – Jim Iyke

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Hi, #BellaStylistas! We are ready to help you slay through another week, and nothing makes us happier at BellaNaija Style than to provide you with the tools you’ll need to look good every day.

This week’s limelight for daily outfit inspiration falls on Nigerian veteran actor and serial entrepreneur – Jim Iyke. This style star has been debonair from the get-go. His love for sunnies is remarkable and he has a great eye for fashionable and edgy pieces.

For a week’s worth of stylish looks, we’ve rounded up some of our favourites from him. Keep scrolling for a new dose of a week in style.

Monday 

A royal blue shirt tucked into beltless teal blue pants on brown shoes wins

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jim Iyke (@jim.iyke)

Tuesday 

Rock a unique monochrome sweater on navy blue pants, paired with a white beanie, footies and sunnies to match

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jim Iyke (@jim.iyke)

Wednesday 

Pair a black T-shirt with black straight-cut pants. Accessorise with a matching wristwatch, bulky soles and black sunnies

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jim Iyke (@jim.iyke)

Thursday 

Layer a bright blue tracksuit with a white hoodie paired with clear-lens googles and white sneakers

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jim Iyke (@jim.iyke)

Rock a crisp white African native top and trousers with a pair of poppin’ blue slip-ons and purse for a casual evening outing

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jim Iyke (@jim.iyke)

Friday

Stay athletically masked on errands but still stylish in a hooded bomber jacket, track pants and sneakers

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jim Iyke (@jim.iyke)

It’s all-black-everything with a touch of skin for Friday evening banter: layer your silky black button-down shirt with a black camisole. Accessorise with sunnies, bracelets and a wristwatch

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jim Iyke (@jim.iyke)

Saturday 

A loose-fitting 2-piece featuring a sleeveless top and trousers with matching colour sandals for a Saturday morning trip offers comfort while keeping you stylish on the move.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jim Iyke (@jim.iyke)

Step out for date night in all-black with a touch of gold

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jim Iyke (@jim.iyke)

Sunday 

This monochrome mustard ensemble like this on hawt brown shoes is unmissable

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jim Iyke (@jim.iyke)

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

