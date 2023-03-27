Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Shakes Up The Internet With His ‘Kemeje’ For #BBTitans’ Eviction Show

For the penultimate eviction show of the season, suave Big Brother Titans host – Ebuka-Obi Uchendu rocks the Kemeje – an indigenous attire of the Itsekiri people, with an interesting print wrapper, all from the African eponymous brand – Ugo Monye.

The Itsekiri people are one of the Yoruboid subgroups of Nigeria’s Niger Delta area, majorly domiciled in Delta State. They are citizens of the over 2.7 million strong from the Iwere Kingdom also known as the Kingdom of Warri.

Traditionally, Itsekiri men wear the long-sleeved shirt called Kemeje with a George wrapper tied around their waist and a hat with a feather stuck to it. Inspired by this, though he ditched the traditional hat, Ebuka paired his native shirt and fine print wrapper with rich native beads.

The internet has been buzzing with several remarks on this look and lots of Warri people hailing the style star for rep-in’ their culture. Scroll and swipe to see:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@ebuka)

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!