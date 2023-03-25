How To Make The Best Tasting Butter In 10 Minutes: Yemisi Odusanya Shares Her Secret

Nigerian Food and Lifestyle Content Creator – Yemisi Sophie Odusanya – also known as Sisi Yemmie is here with an easy solution to the increasing cost of butter.

She shares in the video below how you can make your own butter in 10 minutes. Sisi Yemmie says this is the best butter she has ever tasted and even asserts that you will never buy butter after making your own. Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yemisi O | Content Creator (@sisi_yemmie)

