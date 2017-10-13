BellaNaija

What’s Love got to do with it? Watch a New Episode of Adeolu Adefarasin’s “Shop Talk”

On a new episode of Shop Talk, the host Adeolu Adefarasin is joined by Koye Kekere-Ekun and Alibaba as they discuss what it takes to make a relationship work other than love.

Watch

