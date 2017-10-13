WATCH: Uzo Aduba shares how she came to Own her name “Uzoamaka”

“And she stopped. and gave that mothers look that only mothers know and have,” Hollywood actress Uzo Aduba said her mother did, after she asked that she starts calling her “Zoe.”

She had asked because no one seemed to be able to pronounce her full name, she said at Glamour Magazine’s The Girl Project.

But Mummy Aduba wasn’t having it.

“If they can learn to say Tchaikovsky, they can learn to say your name,” she told her daughter.

Watch her narrate the story below: