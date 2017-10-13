WATCH: Uzo Aduba shares how she came to Own her name “Uzoamaka”

BellaNaija

“And she stopped. and gave that mothers look that only mothers know and have,” Hollywood actress Uzo Aduba said her mother did, after she asked that she starts calling her “Zoe.”

She had asked because no one seemed to be able to pronounce her full name, she said at Glamour Magazine’s The Girl Project.

But Mummy Aduba wasn’t having it.

“If they can learn to say Tchaikovsky, they can learn to say your name,” she told her daughter.

Watch her narrate the story below:

  • bubu October 13, 2017 at 4:09 pm

    very talented actress. i love the way she calls Uzoamaka no phoney version. own your heritage. was baptised with an igbo name over 2 decades ago . love the fact my folks were firm about it. funny thing the nigerian priest refused na oyibo priest agree to use am.

    Love this! 14 Reply
  • Incredigirl October 13, 2017 at 5:02 pm

    Lol at Tchaikovsky!

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • Ese October 13, 2017 at 7:15 pm

    great talent

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • The Real Oma October 13, 2017 at 7:57 pm

    I love the way she says the name, like a correct Igbo woman :))

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • jess October 13, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    Typical Igbo mum, the dramatic pause, then eyeing followed by WHY.

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Chinny October 13, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    Oh please, as much as I’m all for owning whatever heritage you claim, some English names are completely Nigerian. Names like Favour, Divine, Miracle, Annointing… they may be verbs and nouns in other parts of the world, but in Naija they are names. *evilgrin

    Love this! 2 Reply
