The Special Adviser to the President on Prosecution Okoi Obono-Obla has reacted to the public outrage on the reinstatement of wanted former pension boss Abdulrasheed Maina.

Maina had reportedly been declared wanted by the EFCC for a pension fraud scheme amounting to more than N100 billion.

It was reported a week ago that the former pension boss has been recalled and promoted to the position of Director the Human Resources Department of the Ministry of Interior by the Buhari-administration.

But Obono-Obla, speaking about the recall, said while he’s not aware if a court has found Maina guilty of any offense, he can’t see why anyone would be outraged if a court has yet to find him guilty.

He also addressed the Federal Government’s plan to seize the funds in banks account not linked to BVN numbers.

He said according to the Central banks, there are 46 million accounts not linked to BVNs, and this allows a massive amount of fraud.

He added that some of the accounts are said to belong to agencies, extra ministerial departments, boards of the federal government, and state governments.

Watch him speak below: