LareAndTheBeat! Seyi Shay & Vector set to star in Biola Alabi’s New Film

Music stars, Seyi Shay and Vector have landed their first movie role in Biola Alabi‘s latest production “Lara and the Beat“.

The movie will also feature Somkele Idhlama, Chinedu Ikedieze, Bimbo Manuel, Chioma Akpotha, DJ Xclusive, Deyemi Okanlawon and a whole lot more!

According to Biola Alabi, “Lara and the Beat” is a coming of age movie about the young and beautiful Giwa sisters caught in the center of a financial scandal with their late parents’ Media Empire.

Photo Credit: @biolalabi @laraandthebeat